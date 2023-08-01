JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - With a year of experience under his belt, Science Hill senior quarterback Jaysahn Swartz is looking for bigger things ahead for the Hilltoppers.

"Just win games and be the first team to make it to the state championship. We have made it to the quarterfinals, that is the farthest," Swartz said. "We have got a lot of talent, a lot of experienced guys so I think we will be good."

Swartz replaced record-breaking quarterback Jaxon Diamond last season and led the Hilltoppers to an 8-5 record before falling to perennial state contender Maryville in the third round of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs.

He is ready for more.

"It feels good to be back out here," said Swartz, during Science Hill's media day festivities last Thursday. "I felt like it went pretty well for my first year. There are some things I have improved on since the summer has started so I am glad about that."

The 5-foot-9, 153-pound Swartz didn't put up gaudy numbers in his debut season, but did make big plays at big times, none bigger than a touchdown pass to Tyler Moon and his own two-point conversion run with 10 seconds left to lift the Hilltoppers to a second straight Big East title with a 34-32 win over archrival Dobyns-Bennett.

Swartz could be in better position to improve his statistics this season after a year playing against the usual rugged schedule faced by the Hilltoppers.

"Jaysahn has got 13 games of experience and in the playoffs too so he is way better," Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said. "Just to have that maturity and being through the fire and making the mistakes, it makes you better. He is learning, knows what we want and he has done a great job. He is a weapon running the football too and doing some different things too so he will have a good year."

Swartz, whose nickname is "Butter", has put in the work to improve his game in hopes of winning a third straight Big East Conference crown.

"I feel the zip on my ball has gotten a lot better," said Swartz, who is one of several speedy track athletes lining up for the 'Toppers. "I have got a lot faster and stronger so I feel like that will help me throughout the season...

"We have got to come out here every day and work hard, listen to Coach Carter and just fight every play. Don't take nothing for granted."

Among his many speedy weapons is senior receiver Emmett Watson, who likes what he has seen from Swartz.

"He is a really special player. He has gotten a lot better since last year," Watson said. "He can throw a lot better too so he is going to be a threat coming this year so watch out for him."

Swartz might not be alone behind center this season. Carter likes what he has seen from junior Spencer Taylor.

"They have been getting a lot of reps. Spencer is tremendously improved from last year, just another year of experience and another year of maturity," Carter said. "'Butter' has almost 13 games experience so a lot of that stuff that he was working on, he has that experience, he has worked through it a lot of it because he played in some big games. He is getting better throwing the ball. He is kind of a runner, but he has gotten better throwing the ball also."

Swartz learned plenty last season, playing against a testy schedule that included eventual 6A state champion Anderson County, 6A semifinalist Maryville, 5A semifinalist Knox Powell and 4A quarterfinalist Daniel Boone. Only Knox Powell is not on the schedule this season.

"I learned a lot, let the game come to you, take the easy stuff," Swartz said. "Don't try to force anything, just live to fight another down and stop trying to be the hero on every play."

Swartz, who is the leading returning rusher for the Hilltoppers - is surrounded by plenty of speedy help, including backs Jaevon Emile - a transfer from David Crockett - Zane Huff, Baylor Necessary, Ian Mathes and Zeph Fegyak. Watson and Steve Samoyin are just of several receivers that can both catch the ball and run to daylight, while Tristan Smith and Brody Barnett return to provide protection on the line.

"It feels good," Swartz said. "I feel like we can spread the field out a lot more and just make plays. Everybody eats."

Football is far from Swartz's lone sport at Science Hill. He also plays basketball and runs track and would love the opportunity to continue his athletic career in some sport at the next level if the calls come.

"My dad has always told me to play as many sports as you can because you never know, one sport might open up another window or door for you so just play as many as you can," Swartz said. "He always tells me, as many sports as you play the less you will get hurt. I always went with that and played as much as I can."

Science Hill, which opens its season on Aug. 18 by hosting Elizabethton, snapped a four-game losing skid last season against the Cyclones, a contest that was marred by a questionable hit on a special teams play that led to an on-field skirmish, one suspension and several ejections.

"That game has a lot of energy going into it, especially after last year, everybody has talked about the 'hit'," Swartz said. "I think that game will have good energy, it will be a pretty good crowd and a very good environment."

That is just the beginning of a rugged schedule that is meant to prepare the Hilltoppers for the postseason.

"Every week is a challenge, which I think is good for us," Swartz said. "It will make us a better team, help us learn how to face adversity. There is a lot of adversity once you get down there to Knoxville. I think it will be good for us."

***

Included in that slate is a visit to Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap to face the Travis Turner-coached Union Bears, a game Carter is excited for. The Bears will travel to Johnson City in 2024.

"In talking to Travis he wanted to get a good crowd and a good rivalry game," Carter said. "We know the tradition, we just thought it was awesome just to do that. I want to go to Bullitt Park and see what it is all about. It is just a lot of stuff we want to see and they want to come here. I just think it is good for Virginia and good for Tennessee."