GRUNDY, Va. Swanee Deel, age 93, of Hoot Owl Road passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Heritage Hall Health Care in Grundy, Va.

Born on March 11, 1930, in Marbone, Ky., she was a daughter of the late Mose and Arizona Spears Lane. She was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church, a homemaker, an accomplished artist and was self-employed with Deel's Upholstery. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ellis, Don and Grover Lane and two sisters, Ival Stacy and Mamie Plyler.

Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Larkin Deel, whom she married on June 2, 1952; one sister, Florna Sproles, Bristol, Va.; three brothers, Franklin Delano (Margie) Lane, Kingsport, Tenn., Claude (Doris) Lane, Bristol, Tenn., and Terry (Donna) Lane, Church Hill, Tenn.; special guardians, Mabel A. Yates and Billy Fuller; and four sisters-in-law, Geneva Deel, Melvina Deel, Betty Deel, and Mary Louise Deel.

Special thanks to H. Patel and the nursing staff of B wing, Heritage Hall Health Care, Grundy, Va.

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at Haysi Funeral Home with Elders Bill Campbell and Billy Campbell officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow in Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Grundy, Va.

The family will receive friends after 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the funeral home where a song service will be held at 6 p.m.

