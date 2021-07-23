Suspect in fatal Tazewell County shooting taken into custody

RAVEN, Va. -- Law enforcement officials on Friday morning captured the suspect in a shooting in Raven that killed one person and wounded another hours earlier, according to a statement on the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

The shooting happened early Friday morning on Ball Road and killed Whitt’s wife, Ashley, a 32-year-old Raven resident who was estranged from him, according to the statement. Raven resident Chris Shelton, 33, was also shot and “suffered multiple gunshot wounds.” The statement didn’t include details about Shelton’s condition.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Richlands Police Department both responded to the shooting, according to the original statement, which was jointly released by the sheriff’s office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Before Whitt’s capture, the original statement said that Whitt was “considered armed and dangerous” and asked anyone with information about him to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

“Mr. Whitt has been located,” the statement said after being updated at around 7 a.m. “Thank you to everyone [who] assisted us in finding him.”