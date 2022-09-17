Survival test: Buescher wins second career Cup Series race at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway developed into a game of heartbreak, risk and survival.

Relying on a gutsy two-tire pit stop, Chris Buescher emerged as the winner late Saturday before an estimated crowd of 100,000.

“This is such a special night here at Bristol. I love this race track. It’s number one on the list,” said Buescher, after his second career victory.

Was Buescher worried about that two-tire pit stop from veteran crew chief Scott Graves.

“Not one bit,” Buescher said. “It was up to me to hold on and make it work.”

Counting Buescher, 19 different drivers have won at least one race this season.

It was the debut for the Next Gen car at BMS, and multiple drivers were doomed by tire failures and power steering breakdowns on the demanding high-banked track.

Chase Elliott, William Byron, Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five finishers.

The four drivers who failed to advance into the next round of the Playoffs included Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick and two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch.

The loudest cheers of the night came on lap 270 when Busch was eliminated from the race due to engine failure. Busch immediately climbed from his car and strode to his transporter with a crowd of reporters trailing him.

It was the second blown engine in the past three races for Busch.

“This goes with our year,” Busch said. “I don’t even know what say. I’m flabbergasted. My guys don’t deserve to be in this spot. They work too hard and are too good of a group to be fighting just to make it through the next round.”

On the restart, the race was halted by a multi-car wreck that included Playoff contenders Dillon and Reddick.

Pole winner Aric Almirola led twice for 36 laps. Brad Keselowski, a non-Playoff contender, was at the front following the first stage after leading 80 laps. It was the first stage win of the season for Keselowski.

Christopher Bell grabbed the second stage after staying in front for 14 laps.

To the delight of fans, drivers explored the outside lane of the track in the opening laps. In the three earlier races at BMS on Thursday and Friday, most of the action was on the bottom.

Before Thursday’s doubleheader involving the ARCA and NASCAR Truck Series, track officials applied a traction compound to the racing surface in hopes of giving drivers more options. But no compound was added before Saturday’s event.

The first slice of drama came on lap 15 when the J.J. Yeley and Harrison Burton cars experienced tire failures.

On lap 85, Austin Cindric smacked the wall with tire problems, and Almirola faced the exact same misfortune five laps later.

In the ensuing caution period, a tire came off the Ryan Blaney car and rolled down pit road.

Bubba Wallace, who ran as high as the third spot, was forced behind the wall on lap 179 with a power steering failure. Moments later, the race for Martin Truex Jr. ended due to another power steering nightmare.

“It blew the seal out and pushed all the fluid out on the right front tire. Just unbelievable” Truex said. “You literally can’t drive the car here without power steering. You lose it, you’re done.

“It’s been a horrible string of luck for us. We had a strong car tonight and were working our way forward. I’m ready for this year to be over.”

With 61 laps left, both Harvick and Denny Hamlin fell back in the field after being forced to back up their cars due to mistakes on pit road.