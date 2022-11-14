Surprise development for Johnston

Jake Johnston didn’t possess any Division I hoop dreams after graduating from Virginia High in 2020 as his primary plan was enrolling at Virginia Military Institute, majoring in computer science and commissioning in the Air Force upon graduation.

Sure, he began playing for a club basketball team at VMI and partook in plenty of pick-up games on campus, but suiting up for a team that competes in the Southern Conference was the farthest thing from his mind.

“If you would’ve told me when I was a freshman that I would be playing college basketball,” Johnston said. “I would’ve told you that you were crazy.”

Yet, there he was last Thursday scoring three points and pulling down an offensive rebound as VMI earned its first victory of the season, a 100-58 win over Penn State-New Kensington at Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia.

How did this all come about?

“In September, I signed up on a list to walk on the basketball team and provided the coaches with some academic and basketball-related information,” Johnston said. “They invited me to a tryout and the next day I was invited to begin practicing with the team.”

Josh Tuell (Chilhowie) also made the VMI roster as a walk-on for a program in need of reinforcements.

“Jake and Josh expressed interest in helping out the team in desperate times for our program,” said VMI associate head coach Dave Davis. “We have experienced unheard of adversity as four of the top five returning players have had season-ending injuries. A fifth player had knee surgery and missed the first month of practice. Add in several bouts of sickness and guys who missed practice with nagging injuries and we were often practicing with five, six or seven players.”

Johnston made a seamless transition back to the basketball life.

“Going to VMI, it’s been very easy to stay in shape,” Johnston said. “I hadn’t really done much to remain in basketball shape necessarily, but before joining the team I would run three to four times a week and workout six to seven times a week. … I didn’t really think I stood a chance [of making the team], but I think that remaining in as good of a shape as I am in definitely helped.”

Johnston made an impact in his debut.

Wearing No. 20, the 5-foot-9, 155-pound fan favorite checked into the game with 4:28 remaining. It’s believed he’s the first VHS alum to play for a DI men’s hoops program since Adrian “Flipper” Sensabaugh appeared in 61 games for Austin Peay during the 1995-96 and 1996-97 seasons.

“The coolest part of the experience so far was definitely just having the chance to get in the other night,” Johnston said. “I had a ton of classmates and friends at the game and they kept doing a ‘Put Jake In’ chant and when they did put me in, it got so loud and it was such a good feeling to know that I had all these people behind me.”

The crowd made even more noise when he took a pass from teammate Tony Felder Jr. and drained a 3-pointer with 2:06 remaining to give the Keydets triple digits.

“I had no idea it put us at 100 until after the game,” Johnston said. “But the experience in general was electrifying and was one of the top moments of my life so far.”

Davis ranked it pretty high in terms of neatness as well.

“The 3-point shot made by Jake and the reaction of the crowd and particularly the Corps of Cadets [in the stands] was one of the coolest experiences I have had in my 40 years in coaching,” Davis said. “The crowd and especially Jake’s teammates were so genuinely happy for him.”

Among those teammates was his fellow Southwest Virginian.

“I’ve known Josh Tuell since last year, when we played on the same club basketball team at VMI,” Johnston said. “Josh and I have definitely relied on each other since this has been a learning experience.”

VMI plays at East Tennessee State on Feb. 10 as Johnston is sure to have a cheering section at Freedom Hall in Johnson City, Tennessee, for that contest. Johnston is relishing every second of an opportunity he never envisioned.

“Obviously, I’m not going to make basketball a career,” Johnston said. “So honestly I don’t care what happens regarding my college career. I want to make friendships, bonds and memories that’ll last a lifetime.”

Brown back in Bristol

Brandon Brown was back in Bristol hooping it up.

The Lees-McRae freshman who played at both Tennessee High and West Virginia’s Teays Valley Christian had 11 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal on Friday in a men’s basketball win over Carson-Newman at King University’s Student Center.

A day later, he had 12 points, one rebound and one steal in a loss to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Bunch off the bench

Bradley Bunch (Union) is averaging 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists off the bench for the men’s basketball squad at the University of Pikeville.

Spence shines in debut

Dianna Spence made her debut for the women’s basketball team at Lees-McRae College on Saturday.

The ex-Virginia High star had four points, two rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes off the bench in a 68-67 loss to North Georgia.

Breeding’s best

Bluefield University’s Emily Breeding (Abingdon) had her best performance of the season on Saturday with a 14-point, seven-rebound, two-assist stat line in an 84-68 women’s hoops win over Brenau.

Moments for Mullins

Macey Mullins (Gate City) has certainly had memorable moments in her first two games for the women’s basketball team at the University of Lynchburg.

The freshman started and had a six-point, three-assist performance on Nov. 8 in a loss to Marymount. Four days later, she scored 20 points and dished out four assists in a win over William Peace.

Harrington national-bound

Former Virginia High star Kelsey Harrington placed eighth at Friday’s NCAA Southeast Regional women’s cross country championships in Louisville, Kentucky.

Competing for the University of North Carolina, Harrington logged a 20:12.9 in the 6K and qualified for Saturday’s NCAA national meet in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Thiessen national-bound

Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) ran his way to a 12th-place finish at the NCAA South Regional men’s cross country championships on Friday in Huntsville, Alabama.

Thiessen navigated the 10K course in 29:55.90 and helped the University of Tennessee win the team title. He’ll compete in the NCAA national meet on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Goins goes out strong

Fifth-year senior linebacker Caleb Goins (John Battle) had three tackles – one of which resulted in a loss of yardage – in the final game of his college football career on Saturday for the Carson-Newman Eagles in their 61-33 crushing of Catawba.

He had 46 stops in 2022 and finished his career with 112 tackles.

Cooke cooks up TD

North Carolina A&T notched a 20-10 Big South Conference football win over Charleston Southern on Saturday and the most electrifying play was delivered by Taymon Cooke.

The former Graham High School star returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown with 8:44 remaining in the second quarter.

It was the second TD of the redshirt junior’s collegiate career.

More on Martin

The football team at William & Mary is 9-1 and Martin Lucas (Abingdon) has contributed to the Tribe’s success. He had five carries for 18 yards and caught one pass for six yards in Saturday’s 45-12 victory over Villanova.

Maiden: All-AAC

Milligan University sophomore Ella Maiden (Patrick Henry) earned first-team status on the All-Appalachian Athletic Conference volleyball squad.

Her season stat line included 296 kills, 134 blocks, 79 digs and 24 aces.

Knight at nationals

Hannah Knight helped Penn State-York earn a runner-up finish at the USCAA (United States Collegiate Athletic Association) volleyball tournament held Nov. 10-12 in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia High graduate had 66 assists in the four national tourney matches.

Bronze for Campbell

Jack Campbell of Roanoke College placed third in the 165-pound weight class this past weekend at the Cougar Open in Danville, Virginia.

The ex-Abingdon High School wrestling star won five of his six matches.

Fourth place for Stiltner

University of Pikeville freshman Chris Stiltner recorded a fourth-place finish at a wrestling tournament held this past weekend in Franklin Springs, Georgia.

The four-time VHSL state champion from Grundy High School had a 4-2 record in the event while competing in the 149-pound weight class.

Ferrum duo

Trent Ray (Lebanon) and Perry Roller (Tennessee High) represented the Ferrum College wrestling team this past weekend at the Cougar Open in Danville, Virginia.

Ray went 2-3 and placed eighth in the 285-pound weight class, while the 157-pound Roller compiled a record of 2-2.

Fifth place for Fiser

Loras College grappler Gabe Fiser (Grundy) finished fifth in the 165-pound weight class this past weekend at the Luther Open in Decorah, Iowa.