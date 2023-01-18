Sullivan seeks person of interest in shooting

Earlier Wednesday evening, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Deck Lane near Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville in reference to an apparent shooting.
At this time, there is an active investigation and investigators are attempting to locate and speak to a person of interest.
The person of interest is identified as Donald Harry Britt, age 32. Donald Britt is six feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing shorts, a gray hoodie, and no shoes.
Donald Britt could possibly be in a red Chevrolet Camaro or a red Dodge Challenger. Britt is considered armed and should not be approached.
Should anyone know Britt’s location, they are asked to call 911. Non-emergency information regarding Britt can be communicated to the SCSO by calling 423-279-7330.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC