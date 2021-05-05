Sullivan health department will host Saturday vaccine clinic in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. -- The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday morning at Central Baptist Church in Kingsport, according to a statement from the health department. The department said it is partnering with H.O.P.E. of Kingsport, a nonprofit, and the Tennessee Department of Health to put on the event.

People who are 18 and older can receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the statement said. Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the April 17 vaccination clinic can also come and get their second dose of that vaccine.

“Registration forms for those receiving [the J&J vaccine] can be picked up at the church at 301 Carver St. in Kingsport or filled out on site at the event,” the statement said. “Free gift bags are available to anyone who gets vaccinated.”

Central Baptist Church is located at 301 Carver St, Kingsport, TN 37660. The statement said that people can get more information by calling 423-245-6978 or 423-276-6541.