Sullivan health department begins offering Pfizer vaccines to adolescents

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. -- The Sullivan County Regional Health Department began offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for kids between the ages of 12 to 15 at 3 p.m. today, the department announced this afternoon.

The health department's decision followed two federal agencies' endorsement of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds: one on Monday from the Food and Drug Administration and another from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday.

"Sullivan County Regional Health Department will offer first doses of Pfizer for this age group at the vaccination site at Whitetop Creek Park, Monday through Friday, beginning on May 13th at 3 p.m.," the department said in a statement. "No appointments are required."

The department said it will offer vaccines from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"In an effort to make the vaccination process more efficient please visit www.sullivanhealth.org/vaccines to print the consent form ahead of time," the department said. "Forms will also be available on site if needed."

The health department also announced the following vaccination dates: