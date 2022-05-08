Sullivan East tops Volunteer in District 1-3A tourney, 9-2

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Tyson Mitchell pitched five strong innings and Corbin Dickenson delivered three hits and two shutout innings of relief as Sullivan East opened the District 1-3A baseball tournament with a 9-2 defeat of Volunteer on Sunday at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

In the second game last night, Elizabethton defeated Unicoi County, 5-0.

East (20-7) will play tonight’s Tennessee High/Elizabethton winner on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Volunteer (14-15) will take on Unicoi County on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Mitchell started somewhat shakily. Ethan Smith lined the first pitch of the game for an opposite-field single to left and scored on Cason Christian’s two-out flare single just beyond Dickenson’s reach at shortstop.

But East tied it in the bottom of the first thanks to a two-out error and an RBI single from catcher Justice Dillard, and went ahead 2-1 in the third when Dickenson led off with a single and scored.

The one-run cushion proved to settle the nerves for the Patriots, who chased left-handed sophomore Conner Haynes during a five-run fourth that included an RBI double from Dylan Bartley.

“Tyson did exactly what we need him to do, just like he’s done all year,” East coach Mike Breuninger said. “He pitched a great game. Of course, Corbin came in and threw those last two innings and looked good, too.”

Mitchell (7-1) allowed five hits and two runs while striking out four and walking none.

“I wanted to keep it low and outside,” Mitchell said. “They seem to struggle more with that pitch.”

Dickenson struck out four and walked one while allowing no hits in two shutout innings.

Dickenson also went 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs. His two-run single in the fifth concluded the scoring.

Haynes struck out four in 4 1/3 innings. Two of the six hits he allowed were bunt singles. He walked four and had two errors committed behind him.

“We’re sitting there 2-1 and that little left-hander they’ve got – he’s just a sophomore and he’s gonna be good,” Breuninger said. “I mean I don’t really wanna face him next year. He’s good. He gives them a chance to win when he goes out there and pitches. Fortunately, we got to him a little bit and drove him out of the game.”

Dillard capped the five-run fourth with a single that scored Bartley, who had produced the game’s hardest-hit ball with a double rocketed into the right-field corner.

“He [Bartley] has been a key player with a big bat that we’ve really needed this year,” Mitchell said.

Dillard was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Bartley was 1-for-3 with a walk, a steal and two runs. Mitchell walked three times in four plate appearances.

Jonathan Beach began the five-run frame with a bunt single.

“We led off with a bunt single,” Breuninger said. “Sometimes that just gets you going. It gets your energy up. That was a good inning for us. It took some pressure off.”

Smith was 2-for-3 for the Falcons.

“You come out and give a good team extra outs, the ball typically doesn’t fall in your corner,” Volunteer coach Josh Peterson said. “Now we’ve made it hard on ourselves dropping into the losers’ bracket. So now we’ve gotta fight our way out.

“We’ll show up tomorrow and get back at it. We’ll just roll the ball out and fight like crazy.”