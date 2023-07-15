BLUFF CITY, Tenn. - It has been 13 years since Sullivan East has lined up against Tennessee High in a football game.

That will change on Aug. 25 when the Vikings travel to Bluff City for the first meeting since 2010.

DJ Simmons, who played college football at Emory & Henry with Tennessee High head coach Josh Holt, is glad to see the Vikings back on the schedule. He figures that will be a drawing card for Sullivan East in what will be the second week of the season in the Volunteer State.

"I think it is something big for this community, all through here," Simmons said. "I understand why we hadn't played for a long time and I am not saying this is going to be a forever deal, but I think it is going to be a great atmosphere.

"I am hoping this place is packed out. Hopefully we have to call extra people to sell tickets for that one. Looking at other schedules, that is the biggest game around that week too."

Simmons, whose Patriots will have a pair of scrimmages at Gatlinburg-Pittman and North Greene, prior to the season opener with Johnson County, is focused on his team more than the individual games heading into the campaign.

"We are excited about [Tennessee High], but again it is the whole thing, outcomes are distractions," he said. "We have just got to take care of the play we are on and let the outcomes come when we get there."

While Simmons is glad that a rivalry is being renewed, he doesn't want his Patriots to get too focused on them and forget what comes first, which is an Aug. 18 visit to Johnson County to open the season. The Longhorns hold a 15-9 advantage in the series that dates back to 1999, but the Patriots have won two of the last three, including last year's 50-26 triumph.

"Johnson County is always a tough hard-nosed team. They want to beat you," Simmons said. "I know what kind of happened toward the end of the game last year, but what people don't remember is it was 26-24 halftime. That is the only one I am really worried about right now."

Sullivan East played in the revamped Class 4A Northeastern Conference, which now has seven teams, leaving the Patriots with just four non-league games, adding 3A Unicoi County and 2A West Greene. Cherokee has dropped into the league from 5A, while Northview Academy has also joined the circuit.

The final two games on the regular season will be road games with new opponents. The Patriots will travel to West Greene, which finished 8-3 last season, falling in the opening round of the playoffs. That will be followed by a trip to Kodak to face Northview, which has played football since 2015.

The Cougars have had one winning season in 2016 and playoff appearances in 2016-17. They were 4-6 last season, putting up 70 points against Claiborne County, 55 with Union County and 44 in a win over West Greene.

"They have had a team for a little while," Simmons said. "We don't really know what is coming down the pike there. We will at least have an idea and we will see when we get there. Right now we don't know much about them."

No matter how many teams are in Class 4A, they are all chasing Greeneville and Elizabethton, a duo that has finished 1-2 in the league for the last seven seasons. The Greene Devils won the league crown five times and the Cyclones the other two.

The last time they didn't finish in the top two was in 2016 when it was Greeneville and Sullivan East, with Elizabethton claiming the top spot in 3A.

While Simmons understands the challenge that awaits, the Patriots - just like the other teams in the league - are all fighting for that top spot.

"Anybody that says they are not trying to win the conference is making that up," said Simmons, whose Patriots host the Cyclones and visit the Greene Devils in consecutive weeks in September. "Those guys set the bar really high and that is what we are striving to do as well. There is no other way to put that."