BLUFF CITY, Tenn. - If it was up to JC Simmons, the town of Bluff City would be renamed "Air Raid City."

That is because the Sullivan East football team has claimed the Hal Mumme-created Air Raid offense as its own. Simmons has become a proponent of the offense while under the tutelage of area resident Stan Bedwell, the Vice-President of Hal Mumme & Associates, who hosted an Air Raid Clinic in Bristol with Mumme in March.

"We talk a lot about having an identity and offensively that is our identity, that is what we do," said Simmons, in his fourth season as head coach of the Patriots. "The thing that gets confusing to people is you hear Air Raid offense and you think it is a lot of just deep, vertical balls down the field and Hal Mumme, compete passes to people who score.

"Just from the set-up, you try to make the defense cover every blade of grass all the time. It can certainly help things out if we cannot be one-dimensional."

Leading the Sullivan East offense for a third straight season is senior quarterback Drake Fisher, who set a school record last season by throwing for more than 2,200 yards. Simmons figures more records could be in danger this year, but he won't worry about those numbers until after the season - which begins on Aug. 18 at Johnson County - comes to an end.

"He set a lot of records. If everything goes well and he stays healthy, I think he will probably have just about every one that we have," Simmons said. "The words I use that I heard Nick Saban say was that outcomes are a distraction. Don't worry about the end of the season or the end of the game, worry about the play we are in right now.

"That has kind of been big thing, selling out, one play at a time. The most important play in football is the next one."

Sullivan East finished with a 4-6 record last season, scoring at least 21 points in nine games, while putting up 54 and 50 in a pair of wins. Fisher was a big reason why, have grown immensely from his sophomore campaign when the sheer speed of the varsity game was an eye-opening experience.

"He learned how fast it was. That is one of the positives of a young guy that has to step out there," Simmons said. "Obviously you want juniors and seniors primarily because they are older and have been in the system longer, but when a young guy gets out there, it is going to be bumps and bruises out of the gate. It certainly sets a better foundation."

Another mantra for Sullivan East football is a sign that sits on Simmons' desk in the football fieldhouse. It reads "SEHS Sold Out 2023" and it isn't about filling the bleachers on Friday nights.

"You can see our sign here, this is what we are going to put up in [the locker room]," he said. "This is what the guys came up with for kind of like our season motto. Just sell-out, are we being sold. Are we sold on doing all the little things right all the time. Are we doing it when coach is taking there watching or are we doing it right all the time."

While that 4-6 record was the best mark for the Patriots since 2017, Simmons figures if everyone had been "sold" on the process that the results could have been better with three losses by 11, 4 and 7 points.

"It is one of those things where we feel like we left a lot on the table. I think we were honestly a couple of plays away from being 6-4 instead of 4-6, but that is where this comes in," said Simmons, pointing to the sign. "That is the thing we were missing, a complete and total buy-in to what we are doing and doing it the right way all the time.

"There was definitely a lot of success last year and some of the fruits of my coaches' labor certainly showed last year, showed a lot of potential, but we are trying to stay away from that word potential. It is time show that potential actually is something."

Sullivan East did suffer some significant personnel losses, including record-setting receiver Masun Tate, linebacker Dawson Jones and offensive linemen Jack White and William Whitehead, but Simmons has faith in those who remain.

"Those guys had been starting since they were sophomores. It is kind of weird to be out there and not see some of those guys," he said. "I think the guys that are here stepping into those roles are going to do a great job."

That includes running backs Kaden Roberts and Donovan Smith-Peters, receivers Tyler Cross, Corbin Laisure, Will Alley and Chase Bailey, offensive lineman Christian Blevins and more.

"I feel like I could list off about everybody right now," Simmons said. "We have high expectations for these guys and that comes from the fact that they have high expectations for themselves. There are a lot of guys that we expect big things from."

Most of them have joined Fisher in working to not only get better, but to open the eyes of college coaches.

"[Drake] learned that the year before last going to camps and trying to get his name out there a little bit more and then taking what he has learned and coming back here and applying it to what we are doing," said Simmons, who is also excited about a large upcoming freshman class, with hopes of having a full junior varsity season for the first time in a while. "You have got to love guys trying to get out there and getting more reps, especially when they are doing it on their own.

"I can't have anything to do with it and those guys get out there. There are several of those guys, him and Corbin and Tyler and Kaden, the list goes on and on of guys that are really trying to commit to this program and commit to this game. Hopefully it shows up this year even more."

It has been a successful few years in several sports at Sullivan East and Simmons expects that to continue.

"Our basketball teams have been great. Our wrestling team, all these guys are coming through and we have got soccer now too and those guys and girls are out there working their tails off," he said. "Our band is here all the time too. Everybody is working. I think that is a tribute to this community, how hard we work and [principal] Mr. [Andy] Hare and all the other folks that work here. It is a fun place to be."

With the addition of the turf field and track three years ago and a turf football and softball infields last year, there is little doubt the facilities for Sullivan East athletics have vastly improved.

"It is a gorgeous place, we love it," he said. "We are still always trying to improve it, but the fact that we were able to get that turf and all that stuff and everything that has been going on. I appreciate Sullivan County and everybody for helping us out with that."