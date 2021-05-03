 Skip to main content
Sullivan County to stop administering COVID-19 tests
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will stop administering COVID-19 tests at its Blountville office after Tuesday, May 4, the department said in a Monday statement.

After that, self-test kits will be available for people age 18 and older, the statement said. The health department will offer the kits at its Blountville office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

“Internet access is needed to obtain results for these particular self-test kits,” the statement said. “Additional testing locations in the area can be found at www.sullivanhealth.org.” 

People can visit the health department’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts as well as its website for more information, the statement said.

