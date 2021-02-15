Sullivan County to expand vaccine eligibility Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, K-12 educators, child care teachers and staff, all first responders and people age 65 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Sullivan County, according to a Sunday statement from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

The department said that it will give first dose vaccinations today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bristol Dragway, and that appointments aren’t required.

The health department said in the statement that it’s moving into Phase 1b of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan that day. That phase gives vaccine eligibility to K-12 staff, child care workers and first responders who weren’t already eligible for the vaccine—administrative and communications staff, for example, as well as dispatchers and other first responders who don’t have regular direct contact with the public.

“We can only vaccinate Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, and Phase 1b individuals [who] either live or work in Sullivan County or are a resident of Tennessee,” the statement said. “We can only vaccinate those who are 65 and older who are residents of Tennessee.”