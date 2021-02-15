Sullivan County to expand vaccine eligibility Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, K-12 educators, child care teachers and staff, all first responders and people age 65 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Sullivan County, according to a Sunday statement from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
The department said that it will give first dose vaccinations today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bristol Dragway, and that appointments aren’t required.
The health department said in the statement that it’s moving into Phase 1b of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan that day. That phase gives vaccine eligibility to K-12 staff, child care workers and first responders who weren’t already eligible for the vaccine—administrative and communications staff, for example, as well as dispatchers and other first responders who don’t have regular direct contact with the public.
“We can only vaccinate Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, and Phase 1b individuals [who] either live or work in Sullivan County or are a resident of Tennessee,” the statement said. “We can only vaccinate those who are 65 and older who are residents of Tennessee.”
The statement said that people eligible through one of the state’s vaccine phases should bring work identification that can prove their employment, like a name badge or copy of a letter or email showing the company letterhead. People 65 and older should bring their driver’s license, it said.
The health department also said it will have enough vaccines for people coming to receive second doses, since it receives separate allotments for first and second doses.
Anyone due for a second dose on Monday, when the health department was closed for President’s Day, should come Tuesday for their second dose, the statement added.
“Additionally, it is important that those who received [the Moderna vaccine] return on their due date if possible due to vaccine preparation,” the statement said.
“Please do not return to receive your second dose earlier than the date on your card, [as] it is not recommended to receive the vaccine early,” the statement added.
More information and updates about the vaccination process are available on the health department’s website, www.sullivanhealth.org, as well as its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, the statement said.