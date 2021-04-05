Sullivan County moves vaccine appointment system online

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is moving its sign-up system for COVID-19 vaccines online, but still plans to offer phone assistance for people who lack internet access or need help with signing up, according to a Sunday statement from the department.

Anyone wanting to schedule an appointment for the week of April 12 or later should sign up online at https://vaccinate.tn.gov/, the statement said.

“If an individual does not have internet access or needs assistance signing up for COVID-19 vaccinations, they can call 423-279-2777,” the statement said.

The health department also has open spots available today, tomorrow and Wednesday for first rounds of the Pfizer vaccine at its Whitetop Creek Park clinic, and the Tuesday clinic will be open until 7 p.m., the statement said. Anyone who wants to get their first dose on one of those days should schedule an appointment by calling 423-279-2777.