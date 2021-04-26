 Skip to main content
Sullivan County Health Department will cease first doses of Pfizer
Sullivan County Health Department will cease first doses of Pfizer

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Sullivan County Regional Health Department will cease giving first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at Whitetop Creek Park on Friday.

Second doses, however, will be given at the park until May 21.

Hours at Whitetop Creek Park will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

No appointments are required, however those who want an appointment can make one at https://vaccinate.tn.gov/.

The department will resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning at noon today. Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered along with the second doses of Pfizer each day until operations at Whitetop Creek Park cease on May 21.

