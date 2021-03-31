Sullivan County extends mask mandate through April

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- Sullivan County’s mayor and medical director have extended the county’s mask mandate through the end of April, citing the county’s “lack of progress in stopping the COVID-19 spread.”

Face coverings will be required through 11:59 p.m. on April 30 “or until rescinded,” according to the official mandate released along with the statement. Mayor Richard Venable and Dr. Stephen May, the medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, jointly announced issued the statement and mandate.

“We have vaccinated 73% of county residents over the age of 70 which has resulted in a decrease in the number of deaths; however, a large segment of our population who are vulnerable remain unvaccinated,” the statement said.

An attachment included with the announcement stated that Sullivan County’s COVID-19 case positivity rate is the fifth highest in the state, and its overall case numbers remain high. It also mentioned the presence of the COVID-19 variant B117 (which originated in the UK) in the region, concerns about spring break, and hospitalizations related to the respiratory illness slightly increasing.