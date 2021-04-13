Sullivan County cancels mass J&J vaccination clinic after CDC, FDA announcement

May said the J&J mass vaccination event planned for this week would have been the county’s biggest such event to date.

“We were ready to go. [The CDC and FDA announcement] just turned all our plans topsy-turvy,” said May, whose voice sounded hoarse. He said he’d been using it a lot this morning.

“It had taken a tremendous amount of effort and resources, coordination of logistics, working with all of our partners, particularly BMS, in an effort to pull this off in a very short time frame,” he added.

Asked what the public should understand about the change, May stressed that the J&J vaccines are being paused, not halted, as the CDC and FDA investigate six cases of blood clots among people who received the vaccines.

“It’s very, very rare, but concerning,” he said of the condition, which is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, CVST prevents blood from draining from the brain and can consequently cause hemorrhages in the brain.