Sullivan County cancels mass J&J vaccination clinic after CDC, FDA announcement

Ten thousand doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine reserved for a three-day mass vaccination clinic this week at the Bristol Motor Speedway will go back into storage rather than people’s arms, Sullivan County Regional Health Director Dr. Stephen May said late this morning.
The change of plans came hours after the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended pausing use of the J&J vaccine due to concerns about a “rare and severe” blood clot the agencies said they are investigating.
Rather than giving out the J&J vaccines tomorrow through Friday at the Speedway, the health department said in a statement that it will offer Pfizer vaccines at its Whitetop Creek Park location from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Appointments are preferred but not required, the statement said, and can be made by calling 423-279-2777 or visiting https://vaccinate.tn.gov/.
“These vaccinations are open to anyone 16 and older regardless of residence. Those who are under 18 will need to bring a parent or guardian, as well as a form of identification,” the statement said.
People don’t need to show up early since there are plenty of doses available, the statement said. Parking on the shoulder of Highway 394 won’t be allowed.
May said the J&J mass vaccination event planned for this week would have been the county’s biggest such event to date.
“We were ready to go. [The CDC and FDA announcement] just turned all our plans topsy-turvy,” said May, whose voice sounded hoarse. He said he’d been using it a lot this morning.
“It had taken a tremendous amount of effort and resources, coordination of logistics, working with all of our partners, particularly BMS, in an effort to pull this off in a very short time frame,” he added.
Asked what the public should understand about the change, May stressed that the J&J vaccines are being paused, not halted, as the CDC and FDA investigate six cases of blood clots among people who received the vaccines.
“It’s very, very rare, but concerning,” he said of the condition, which is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, CVST prevents blood from draining from the brain and can consequently cause hemorrhages in the brain.
May said the federal government’s recommendation to pause use of the J&J vaccine while “stresses the fact that safety is critically important in releasing this vaccine.”
The 10,000 J&J vaccines that Sullivan County had lined up for Wednesday through Friday won’t expire until sometime in June, May said. In the meantime, he encouraged people to get the Pfizer vaccine, which he said the county has plenty of.
“We are still dealing, daily, with hospitalizations. We’re still dealing, almost daily, with death from the disease,” he said. “...the only way...we’re going to get through this pandemic, is with vaccines.”