Sullivan County assistant district attorney sworn in as new judge

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Family, friends and colleagues packed into a Ralph P. Harr Justice Center courtroom in Bristol this afternoon to watch a now former Sullivan County assistant district attorney be sworn in as a judge.
"Words cannot express the support that I receive from the County Commission, from the bar, from the other judges in Sullivan County," said General Sessions Court Judge Teresa Nelson. "I'm humbled and grateful that they would be here."
Nelson will fulfil the rest of General Sessions Court Judge J. Klyne Lauderback's term following his June 30 retirement.
Nelson served as an assistant district attorney for over 22 years.