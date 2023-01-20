Sullivan Commission sends moratorium to planning commission

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission voted 20-0, with four commissioners absent Thursday, to send a resolution for a proposed one-year moratorium on real estate development around the South Fork of the Holston River, to the Sullivan County Regional Planning Commission.

The proposed moratorium, which is sponsored by Sullivan County Commissioner Joe Carr, would allow the Sullivan County Planning & Codes Department to conduct a study looking at the use, growth and development of the area, as well as the environmental effects of further development to the Holston River.

At Thursday’s meeting, Ambre Torbett, the Sullivan County director of planning and codes, explained that such a study will take time to complete, but that it will be worth it in the long run.

“I want to make sure that what we are doing will meet our needs in the future, not just to react to some of the zoning requests that we’ve heard recently,” Torbett said. “It will take some time. We will have to do a public survey, public meetings, public notices, but the outcome will be a lot more thorough and meaningful.”

The Sullivan County Commission also voted 19-0 with four absent and one abstention to provide $30,000 to the Military Park Committee. The money allows the group to complete the construction of the veterans memorial at the Sullivan County Military park.

While it was originally intended to be loan, the commission agreed to an amendment proposed by Commissioner Mark Ireson for the $30,000 to be a one-time disbursement of from the Sullivan County General Fund.

“What this motion does is instead of making it a $30,000 loan, it makes it a $30,000 one-time authorization just to give them, not needing to pay back,” Ireson said.