SALUTE TO LABOR

BRISTOL, Va. — Marty Greene followed the Lord to serve as a minister for 26 years.

Now, he's following a personal ministry to further his mother and father's fish market.

For Greene, this is a tide-to-table tale that originated with a prophetic six quart-jars of oysters — imported from Virginia Beach.

The year was 1978. And Greene's late father, Wayne Greene, was working on the dock of a trucking firm in Kingsport, Tennessee. The late Greene's boss often brought oysters back from the coast to sell to his employees. But, the boss got sick and told Greene that he could sell those six quarts instead.

Greene's Seafood was soon born in the Greene family's garage.

Once a week, Wayne Greene would travel from Bristol to Virginia Beach to buy morsels of the sea, Marty Greene said last week.

"Then they went everywhere, just knocking on businesses and selling seafood," he said.

This became an official business in 1979 and now stands as Southwest Virginia's sole fresh seafood market — with a restaurant, retail shop and thriving wholesale business on West State Street in Bristol, Virginia.

Marty started working there while still a student at Sullivan Central High School. He was general manager from 1981 to 1993, before leaving to pursue the ministry.

The ever-expanding enterprise ships seafood to restaurants — from Lewisburg, West Virginia, to Morristown, Tennessee.

Greene's Seafood currently serves about 50 eateries in North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and West Virginia.

"We specialize in fresh," said Marty Greene, who bought the business from his parents in 2020.

Plump and salty oysters come from Virginia's most northeastern waters at Chincoteague on the Eastern Shore, as well as the Rappahannock River and the fabled James River.

Most deliveries arrive here in Bristol. But drivers do meet trucks at Radford, Virginia, to catch rustling baskets of live Chesapeake Bay blue crabs. Some are the elusive soft shells, a tasty yet rare and expensive edible found when a crab sheds its hard shell among the marsh grasses of tidal waters. Still, most are the hard-shelled Jimmies and Sooks, suitable for steaming and served with beer and drawn butter.

"We're the only ones that do crabs," said Greene, 58.

In all, this 45-year-old outfit employs 11 full-timers and two part-time workers. Store manager Jeff McNew, for one, has been on board for 35 years.

Back in the 1980s, before Marty Greene left to be a minister, the Greenes operated seafood restaurants at Bristol, Kingsport and Greeneville, Tennessee.

Greene still finds it a marvel that a fresh seafood market has survived for generations in Bristol — hundreds of miles from the salt waters that harbor oysters, crabs, fish and shrimp.

Greene's Seafood also brings in crawfish from Louisiana, live lobsters from Maine and fresh flounder from coastal Virginia.

"It's kind of weird that we're landlocked, and we sell seafood," Greene said.

But, in an instant, he counts customers — including 13 eateries in nearby Abingdon, Virginia — that rely on his regular deliveries.

Greene operates the business with his wife Krista.

"Me coming back into this, it just took off ," Greene said.

"Everything that's happened with our business has been a God thing," said Greene, who served as a church pastor in Georgia for 20 years. "How did land-locked Bristol end up with a seafood store that delivers seafood? It's just a God thing."