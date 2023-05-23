DUFFIELD, Va. — A new site feasibility study shows Southwest Virginia could host small modular nuclear reactors.

The study, released Monday during a news conference in Duffield, examined seven potential sites within the LENOWISCO Planning District and compared their favorability to proposed or existing nuclear power locations in Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming.

The work isn’t a study of specific locations but rather if the region could meet federal benchmarks to site a nuclear reactor, according to Duane Miller, executive director of the LENOWISCO Planning District.

The study was initiated in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s October 2022 goal of having a small modular reactor up and running in Southwest Virginia within 10 years. That involves adapting the technology from SMRs used to power naval ships and submarines to land to generate electricity for residential or commercial use.

Compiled by Dominion Engineering of Reston, Virginia, the study found this area is “ideal” for one or more SMRs because it offers unique features.

“Among them are ample brownfield sites, low regional population density, significant land with low environmental regulatory burden, nearby transmission lines, existing rail lines and specifically, its supply of mine water which is geothermally cooled to 51°F. These features also make the area an excellent location for an industrial partner such as a data center,” according to the study’s executive summary.

The results confirmed the suspicions of area officials who were eager to follow up.

“When Gov. Youngkin announced his “moon shot” last October to get an SMR in Southwest Virginia in the next 10 years, we got the ball rolling the following week to answer that very question,” Miller said. “We were optimistic and hopeful but we needed to bring experts in. We were fortunate enough to have DEI to look at this and we’re real thankful to see not only are we able to host an SMR, it looks like we could be very competitive nationwide in terms of recruitment.

“We wanted to identify, do we have inventory that we could utilize for an SMR? DEI looked at existing inventory, which is seven sites. It doesn’t mean one of those seven is going to be pin-pointed. We just wanted to know in a more general manner do we have sites,” Miller said.

The study, which included Dickenson, Lee, Wise and Scott counties along with the city of Norton, was funded by the Virginia Department of Energy and GO Virginia Region One.

“It’s our job as legislators to make sure, as we move toward clean energy, that we do in a responsible way. And the only responsible way is with SMRs; with nuclear power,” Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, said. “Virginia is poised to become that leader because of what we’ve got going on in the Commonwealth.”

Kilgore called the study “the first step in many, many steps” but it offers a map if the state and region decide they want to pursue it.

Mike Hill, the president of DEI, said the U.S. currently has about 100 traditional nuclear reactors but the SMR technology hasn’t yet been harnessed.

“As you look around the country, 60% of our power is still supplied by fossil fuel. As we move aggressively toward clear energy targets, is a lot of coal plants will be coming offline,” Hill said.

“The main takeaway is this community is extremely attractive for one of these facilities. It’s not one particular factor that makes it attractive. It’s broadly distributed across all of those categories,” Hill said. “It’s important to emphasize this community ranked very highly in almost all of those categories ... This particular community ranks as high or higher than almost any other project under consideration or under construction for putting one of these facilities in place.”

The review was conducted using the Siting Tool for Advanced Nuclear Development, or STAND, which compiles data from multiple governmental sources and ranks each proposed sites using socioeconomic, proximity, and safety suitability. Five comparison sites being considered for future nuclear projects were also included.

It indicates each of the LENOWISCO sites compare favorably to the comparison sites and it “likely underestimates the value” because it doesn’t include potential future growth.

The study further examined issues like site suitability, technical feasibility, safety considerations, economic viability, impacts, regulations and other factors that would all be considered in siting one or more reactors to generate electricity on land.

Virginia sites included in the study include:

“Limestone,” a four-acre Scott County site located near Tempur-Pedic that is a former quarry. It is adjacent to an AEP substation and Kentucky Utilities transformer.

“Lee County” is a 10-acre site on state Route 606 that includes former mine land and has a nearby Kentucky Utilities substation.

“Bullit” has 4,000 available acres in Wise County, near the Lee County site. There are three underground mine seams.

“Red Onion” is 25 Dickenson County acres near the Red Onion prison with multiple former mines beneath it.

“Mineral Gap” is 76 acres in Wise County with multiple underground mine sites.

“Virginia City” is the site of Dominion’s operating coal plant. No specific location was identified.

“Project Intersection” in a Norton industrial park is a smaller site but could host a micro-reactor.