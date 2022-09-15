 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Students named to president's list

In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the president's list for the Summer 2022 semester.

To be eligible for the president's list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.

The following students from your local area made the president's list this summer: Megan Collier of Kingsport, Tennessee and Lorelei McGhee of Marion, Virginia.

