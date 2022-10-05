Struggling ETSU aims to 'finish' at VMI

One year after winning the Southern Conference championship, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers have started the season with a 0-3 league mark.

Tavon Matthews isn’t giving up just yet.

“It’s a pretty big bummer, but miracles happen all the time and things can easily turn around for us,” said Matthews, a junior offensive lineman for the Buccaneers, who dropped to 0-3 with a 24-16 loss to Chattanooga last Saturday at Greene Stadium. “We just have to keep putting our head down, keep grinding and just keep playing the game.”

ETSU (2-3, 0-3) will look to get its first SoCon win of the season on Saturday with a visit to VMI (1-3, 0-1) in a meeting of the last two league champions. The Keydets surprised many by claiming the title in the spring of 2021. ETSU took the crown last fall.

Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 1:30 p.m.

“Going up there, I’ve always thought that was a tough place to go. You’re always playing in front of the Keydets,” ETSU first-year head coach George Quarles said. “It’s always tough to get a win there. It’s always an afternoon game since they don’t have lights and it looks like the weather will be good, which will be nice.”

ETSU holds a 17-10 all-time record against the Keydets, including winning three of the last four, all of which have been decided by seven points or less.

“They are tough and they’re physical. They’ve got two new coordinators on both sides of the ball,” Quarles said. “They are a little different defensively, but offensively very similar to what they’ve been doing [in past seasons]. It’ll be like every place in this league — a tough place to play — but we need to go get a win.”

For three quarters it appeared ETSU would do just that against Chattanooga, leading 13-3 going to the final 15 minutes. Chattanooga took control from there, scoring 21 points to maintain its top 10 ranking in the most recent FCS Coaches Poll.

While the ETSU defense was solid, the offense managed just 234 yards, including just 90 through the air.

“We just didn’t make many plays. Obviously, we got off to a fast start in the first half, and it was just that – a start,” Quarles said. “I think the theme of the day was ‘finish’ and we just didn’t finish very well…it just felt like we were backed up the whole first part of the second half. Obviously, it’s not an excuse. It just is what it is and we never seemed to get anything going.”

ETSU lost despite winning the turnover battle 3-0, but Matthews is still confident that a win on Saturday can turn the season around. Four of the final six games for the Bucs will be away from Greene Stadium.

“Absolutely. There’s been so many games where we’ve been just one or two plays away from taking away the dub,” Matthews said. “We just need to finish out the games. Too many times, we haven’t finished drive, finished plays. We’ve just got to put it all together.”

Expect ETSU to put defensive pressure on the VMI offense. The two quarterbacks used by VMI head coach Scott Wachenheim have been 18 times in four games, while Keydets have also thrown five interceptions and lost five fumbles.

“We pay very close attention to things like that throughout the week. Just seeing how the line works, how they pass it and are they aggressive enough — can we attack them coming out?,” ETSU redshirt junior linebacker Jalen Porter said. “I feel like this week, one of the things we want to do is attack the line. They’ve given up 18 sacks and I believe we are going to bring more sacks to the defense this week.”

Despite the disappointment of an 0-3 SoCon start, including the fourth quarter meltdown that resulted in the Rail Rivalry loss to Chattanooga, Quarles has been impressed with the no-quit attitude shown by his team.

“I appreciate it. I told them after the game that I hurt for them more than I can tell them,” Quarles said. “I do appreciate them fighting, playing hard and doing all the things we ask them to do. I believe (the players) are trusting us and I want them to see some results. This is similar to a lot of the games they played last year — they were just able to flip them for whatever reason.

“We’ve got to figure out that reason and learn how to flip those games because each game has been a one possession game. I know the Furman game they scored late to make it two [touchdowns], but it’s come down to the wire in each of them. A play here or two and it’s a different result.”

No wonder the theme for Saturday in Lexington, Va. will be to finish.

“Our players are going to hear that today from me. Just finish in everything you do — it’s practice, it’s school, it’s weight room, it’s everything,” he said. “Nobody wants to hear it, but we’re close. But, it’s a bottom-line sport. You’re judged on whether you win or lose and clearly we lost that one.

“We’re in a spot that nobody thought we would be in — but we are and we own it. I own it. The only thing we can do is keep working, keep getting better and keep doing the things we’re doing — just better…I believe we’ve got guys that are made of the right stuff, that will show up, will work hard and continue to play hard.”