ERWIN, Tenn. – Tennessee High third baseman Macie Strouth went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs and Rylee Fields pitched a four-hitter as the Vikings defeated Sullivan East, 11-2, in the pigtale game of the District 1-AAA softgball tournament Monday night at Unicoi County.

The fourth-seeded Vikings (20-5) will take on top-seeded Volunteer on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

East (6-24) won’t play again until Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. If Volunteer beats Tennessee High, East will play Tennessee High again. If Tennessee High beats Volunteer, the Patriots will play the Unicoi County-Elizabethton loser.

Strouth was denied a hit when center fielder Jayla Vance caught her line-drive in the third inning with a crowd-pleasing grab.

“It was a heck of a catch,” Strouth said.

But Strouth hit it where they couldn’t catch it in her ensuing at-bat.

The Vikings led 5-2 with two out and two one when Strouth hit a 2-2 pitch over the left field fence for a three-run home run and an 8-2 Vikings lead.

“I was just trying to make contact,” said Strouth, who has three home runs on the season. “I had two [strikes] on me. I was way out in front on the pitches before. So I was just trying to get my timing down.”

Timing was an issue for the Patriots batters. Fields struck out 12 batters, including the first six batters she faced. She walked two batters and three of the four hits she allowed were infield singles or a flare into the shallow outfield.

“When Rylee’s own she’s tough,” Tennessee High coach David Boggs said. “Of course, she’s human. Nobody’s that consistent all the time. But when she is throwing the ball she is tough to beat.

“She’s a competitor. And the defense backs her really good.”

Fields also went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs. Kaylie Hughes was 2-for-2 with a walk, a sacrifice fly, three runs and two stolen bases.

Catcher Abby Haga (2-for-3, walk, two RBIs), Maddi Hall (3-for-4, RBI) and Katy Granger (3-for-4, two RBIs) also had productive nights at the plate.

“They’re hitting pretty good right now,” Boggs said. “The defense has been pretty solid and Rylee’s really throwing the ball well right now.”

East’s Carly Bradford made an exceptional diving catch in left field to rob Ashley Worley of a hit.

“East played good ball,” Boggs said. “They’re a well-coached team. I told our girls coming over, we’ve beaten ‘em twice but don’t take that bunch lightly, because they mean business.”

Jenna Hare was 2-for-3 with a run and stolen base for the Patriots. Karlee Bradford walked twice, had a steal and reached base in all three plate appearances.

Tori Leonard was denied a hit when Fields snagged a hard-hit line-drive.

“I feel like we were about an inch from being in the sixth down 5-2,” East coach Michael Forester said. “Macie hits a ground ball down the line that’s probably about an inch foul. I know we didn’t catch it, but we knock it down and all we’ve gotta do is step on third and the inning’s over.

“And it was a good pitch – the pitch she hit out was low. Keelye made a good pitch, but she went down and got it. And it’s not very far to the left field fence here.”