Strong showing by Myers Park

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Do the Myers Park Mustangs have a Strong chance at winning the 2022 Arby’s Classic?

Yes, Sir.

Elijah Strong and Sir Mohammed led the way as the team from Charlotte, North Carolina, dominated the second half en route to a 64-31 quarterfinal win over the Greeneville Greene Devils on Thursday night at Viking Hall.

Myers Park (8-3) meets the Norcross Blue Devils (12-0) from Georgia today at 7 p.m. in a highly-anticipated semifinal showdown.

The Mustangs took a while to hit their full stride on Thursday against the lone Northeast Tennessee team in the quarterfinals, clinging to a 25-21 lead late in the second quarter.

However, the Mustangs reeled off the final five points of the first half and then completely outclassed Greeneville over the final 16 minutes.

“It was like a switch,” Strong said. “The coaches got on me to be a leader and be the senior I need to be. The first half we didn’t play to our full potential, but we came out with fire and energy in the second half.”

Myers Park drained its first nine shot attempts to open the third quarter and shot 59.5 percent from the field for the game.

The 6-foot-8 Strong made seven of his 10 shots in the post and finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Greene Devils simply had no answer.

“If you put it in [NBA] 2K [video game] terms, when [Strong] was 4-6 feet from the basket, he’s a 98. That’s his rating,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “We didn’t do a good job of keeping him away from the basket in the second half.”

Meanwhile, Mohammed showcased his versatile skills as evidenced by a stat line that featured 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block.

He’s the son of former University of Kentucky and NBA big man Nazr Mohammed.

“Sir can do a little bit of everything, for sure,” said Myers Park coach Scott Taylor. “He continues to grow in all aspects of the game. At times, he’s guarding the other team’s best player, at times we’re having him initiate offense at point guard. At times, he ends up with the ball on the block. He’s critical for us. I thought his decision-making was good for us tonight. He was really patient in reading the defense.”

A 6-foot-6 junior, Mohammed is one of many major prospects for Myers Park.

Sadiq White Jr. (14 points, six rebounds) also played well, while Bishop Boswell dished out six assists. Nine different guys scored for the Mustangs.

“We have talent across the board,” Mohammed said. “We just have so many good guys that can do so many different things, that it makes basketball easy.”

Freshman Trey Thompson led Greeneville (6-6) with 13 points and six rebounds. The Greene Devils made just 12 of their 44 shots and were outrebounded 36-17.

Adjatay Dabbs, who scored 29 points in a first-round win over the Trinity Shamrocks of Kentucky, was limited to 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field against the Mustangs.

“They got rolling in transition in the second half and that really hurt us,” Woolsey said. “We weren’t making anything and they got in transition and our transition defense was not really good.”

Myers Park will have to play better than good today against unbeaten Norcross, which was ranked 23rd nationally in the latest MaxPreps.com poll released on Wednesday.

“Coach [Jesse] McMillan does a great job with that program,” Taylor said. “We’ve played some tough competition early on to prepare us. It’s a good opportunity for us.”