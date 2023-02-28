Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) struggled on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Evan Carter (Elizabethton) collected another hit for the Texas Rangers during MLB spring training games on Tuesday afternoon.

Stratton took over for Rob Zastryzny with two outs in the top of the sixth inning in Pittsburgh’s eventual 7-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles and allowed a double to Jordan Westburg, a two-run homer to Franchy Cordero and then walked Joey Ortiz. He escaped further damage by striking out Ryan O’Hearn to end the inning.

Meanwhile, Carter went 1-for-2 for Texas in a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies as he collected his second single in as many days. The hit came off Karl Kauffmann in the bottom of the sixth inning. Carter was subsequently caught attempting to steal second base.