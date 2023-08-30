Jordan Stout and James Mitchell will soon begin their second seasons in professional football.

Stout, a Honaker High School graduate, will be the starting punter and holder for the Baltimore Ravens for a second straight year. He averaged 50.4 yards on 14 punts in three preseason games and five of his six kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

As a rookie, Stout averaged 45.9 yards on 57 punts.

Baltimore opens the 2023 campaign on Sept. 10 at home against the Houston Texans.

A former star at Union High School, Mitchell is one of three tight ends on the 53-man roster of the Detroit Lions as he joins Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright.

He had six catches for 75 yards in the preseason and also recorded one tackle on special teams. During his rookie season a year ago, Mitchell had 11 catches for 113 yards in 14 games and scored a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit kicks off the season Sept. 7 at Kansas City in a Thursday night game televised by NBC.

Former East Tennessee State University tight end Nate Adkins made the Denver Broncos roster as an undrafted free agent. He had four receptions for 28 yards in the preseason.

The Knoxville, Tennessee, native who attended Bearden High School played in 43 games at ETSU from 2018-2021 and had four touchdowns.

He transferred to South Carolina in 2022 and had 13 grabs for 168 yards.

Adkins’ former ETSU teammate, running back Jacob Saylors, was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals. Saylors had nine carries for 27 yards in three preseason contests.

A couple of familiar faces from NCAA Division II programs also made NFL rosters.

Rookie Tyson Bagent from Shepherd University in West Virginia will be the back-up quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

He went undrafted following a record-setting career at DII Shepherd, despite setting the NCAA’s all-division record with 159 career touchdown passes while finishing with 17,034 yards. In 2021, Bagent won the Harlon Hill Trophy, Division II’s equivalent of the Heisman.

His freshman season at Shepherd in 2018 ended with a 21-16 loss to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise as he was sacked five times and threw two interceptions. Donavan Montague (Altavista) and Josh Saunders picked him off that day.

Former Tusculum University cornerback Dee Alford is with the Atlanta Falcons.

Alford collected 25 tackles last season after beginning his pro career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

Alford starred at Tusculum from 2016-2019.

Like Bagent, he also played against UVa-Wise and in a 21-19 win over the Highland Cavaliers in 2019 he had six tackles, picked off a pass by Tanner Bernard and averaged 15.3 yards on six punt returns.