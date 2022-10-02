Stout has productive day in loss for Ravens

BALTIMORE – Statistically speaking, Baltimore rookie Jordan Stout had his best performance as a National Football League punter on Sunday.

The former Honaker High School star averaged a season-high 50.7 yards on three boots to go along with four reps as the holder on Sunday for the Ravens in their 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Stout unleashed a 46-yard punt with 1:47 remaining in the second quarter, a 49-yarder with 13:49 left in the third quarter and boomed a 57-yarder with 6:53 remaining in the third quarter.

His previous high for punting average as a pro was 48.5 in the season-opener against the New York Jets.

For the season, he is averaging 45.9 yards on 11 punts.

Stout held for Justin Tucker’s field goals of 42 and 51 yards, as well as two successful extra point attempts.

It was the third straight game in which Stout had more holds than punts.