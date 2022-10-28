 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jordan Stout Watch

Stout booming punts for Ravens

  • 0

Rookie Jordan Stout is finding his footing for the Baltimore Ravens.

The former Honaker High School star averaged 52.5 yards on four punts in his team’s 27-22 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Stout had kicks of 45, 53, 57 and 50 and two of those pinned the Bucs inside their 20-yard line. Veteran kicker Justin Tucker was 2-for-3 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points with Stout doing the holding.

That came after he averaged 60.3 yards on three punts in a win over Cleveland on Sunday. For the season, he is averaging 48.7 yards on 25 attempts in eight games.

Stout, 24, played in the same game as 45-year-old Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. Brady made his NFL debut on Nov. 23, 2000, when Stout was 2-years-old.

