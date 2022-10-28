Stout booming punts for Ravens

Rookie Jordan Stout is finding his footing for the Baltimore Ravens.
The former Honaker High School star averaged 52.5 yards on four punts in his team’s 27-22 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.
Stout had kicks of 45, 53, 57 and 50 and two of those pinned the Bucs inside their 20-yard line. Veteran kicker Justin Tucker was 2-for-3 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points with Stout doing the holding.
That came after he averaged 60.3 yards on three punts in a win over Cleveland on Sunday. For the season, he is averaging 48.7 yards on 25 attempts in eight games.
Stout, 24, played in the same game as 45-year-old Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. Brady made his NFL debut on Nov. 23, 2000, when Stout was 2-years-old.