Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Construction on a premier pickleball facility could begin soon in Bristol.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin demanded the board overseeing Virginia’s community colleges welcome his administration into the search for a new leader or…
Patrick Wade will be putting in some serious work during the 2022-23 school year.
A Bristol, Tennessee horsewoman is sitting tall in the saddle after achieving what she describes as a lifetime goal.
Joshua Gobble knows stress and speed.
During the week, the 26-year-old Abingdon resident works as a deputy for the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday nights, Gobble follows a family tradition at regional short tracks.
BRISTOL, Va. – The grand opening of Virginia’s first casino is days away and a staff of 600 is preparing to welcome guests to the Bristol Casi…
A Saltville, Virginia man died following a single-vehicle cash in Washington County last week.
Residents of Washington County talked about banning books and keeping God in the lives of children at Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
As July 1 approaches, 52 new laws are set to go into effect across Tennessee.
LEBANON, Va. – A new study of the likely next phase of the proposed Coalfields Expressway could help lower the project’s cost.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.