Stoneman following legend at Oak Hill

MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. – For 37 years, Steve Smith was the face of Oak Hill Academy basketball.

With a smooth demeanor off the court and flexible approach on the sidelines, the Ohio native won over 1,200 games and nine national championships.

As the world of basketball-first prep schools and academies expanded nationally, Smith managed to mold his yearly cast of far-flung superstars into team players and championship contenders.

When Smith retired at the age of 66 last year, he made a recommendation for his successor.

Enter Yerrick Stoneman, an intense communicator with laser-beam vision and high expectations.

A native of Galax, the 51-year-old Stoneman grew up 30 minutes from the Oak Hill campus and is now in the spotlight as the first-year head coach of the “Road Warriors.”

“This was always a dream job,” said Stoneman in a campus interview last week. “I appreciate Coach Smith for reaching out and trusting me to do the right things.”

The Oak Hill road show will be in Bristol the next three days for the FriendshipsCars.com Virginia Invitational.

This is a story of serious dues-paying.

Stoneman was a multi-sport standout at Galax High School, but he didn’t attend any OHA games.

“I didn’t grow up with a lot, so it was hard for me to attend games there,” Stoneman said. “I was able to visit the campus when Galax faced Oak Hill in tennis and I would play with some of the Oak Hill basketball players when they came to the Rec Center in Galax.”

Like many basketball fans in far Southwest Virginia and beyond, Stoneman read the famous 1987 Sports Illustrated feature on the construction of the once humble Oak Hill program.

Along with detailing the journey of various inner-city hoop prospects to rural Mouth of Wilson, the author described the area surrounding the campus as the “middle-of-nowhere.”

“I was a junior in high school, and that was about the time that Oak Hill started being nationally-ranked,” Smith said. “I never thought I would be leading this program.”

After averaging nine assists as a senior point guard for Galax, Stoneman enrolled at Virginia Commonwealth University to run cross country.

The next chapter involved the Gulf War of 1990-91. Stoneman joined the Army Reserve and served in Iraq.

Shortly after returning to the United States, Stoneman became athletic director at Galax High School. He took as head girls basketball coach when the previous coach quit just before the season.

During a six-year run, Stoneman guided Galax to the Virginia High School League state quarterfinals twice and the state semifinals once. He even replaced legendary Galax volleyball coach and Emory native Rose Houk as the Galax volleyball coach for three seasons.

“I still remember those games,” Stoneman said. “Those were good times and I was able to coach my twin daughters in both sports.”

Following an 11-year run as an assistant under Smith at OHA, Stoneman led Ridge View High School in Columbia, South Carolina, to state titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

“We built a family atmosphere at Ridge View. That was pretty unique and that led to our success along with some athletes who now compete at the Division I level,” Stoneman said.

Stoneman aims to craft that same kind of family bond in his return trip to Oak Hill.

“I think I’ve paid my dues, and I wouldn’t trade the process for anything. I’ve learned a lot at each stop,” said Stoneman, who still serves as a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve.

The current OHA team can be described as a process. The defensive-minded Warriors are undersized and reshaped after two starters left the squad at the Christmas break.

“That hurt, but we made some changes and went to a lineup with two big men instead of four guards,” Stoneman said. “Once you start a season, it’s hard to fix yourself. When we came back from Christmas break, we had our five best practices and we’ve been growing ever since.”

How difficult is it to replace a coaching legend?

“I already knew that I would never be able to exceed the accomplishments of Coach Smith. But I wanted to steer this ship the right way, and that’s what we’re doing,” Stoneman said.