Stingy Virginia defense faces potent UNC offense

North Carolina has put itself in firm command of the Coastal Division standings.

The No. 17 Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are at least two games up in the loss column on each of the other six division teams. They've had road wins at Miami and Duke – the teams closest behind them in the standings.

A win at Virginia (3-5, 1-4) would push UNC to its first 5-0 start in league play since going 8-0 in 2015, during the lone appearance in the ACC championship. But coach Mack Brown said the team hasn’t spent a lot of time talking about the Coastal chase.

“When you start talking about the scenarios in the Coastal, none of that matters. You’ve got to be good enough to win. … So if you’re good enough to go win the Coastal, good for you, go prove it, don’t talk about it," Brown said. “We don’t need scenarios. We need to win.”

The Tar Heels’ high-powered offense has been key this year, and they lead the ACC with an average of 41.8 points. Virginia is holding opponents to 21.5 points, fifth best in the league. Virginia's defense hasn't allowed a touchdown in its last two games.

Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott hopes that continues on Saturday.

“The guys are taking the coaching,” Elliott said. “They’re applying the coaching. They’re getting better every single day. They’re finding ways to get to the quarterback whether it’s winning one-on-ones or pushing the pocket so that their teammates can have success ”