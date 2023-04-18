Kingsport Speedway owner Ervin Stiltner has a simple goal for each event at his concrete-coated track.

“I just want everybody to have a good time,” Stiltner said.

Stiltner knows the short track racing game.

The coal operator leased Coeburn’s Lonesome Pine Raceway from 2007-17 with his son Keith. The Stiltners took over the lease at Kingsport in 2014, and bought the historic 0.375-mile concrete oval from Joe Loven in 2018.

Former NASCAR racer Robert Pressley ran Kingsport from 2011-13.

From tire costs and parking to pit disputes, the job of track operator is not for the meek.

“We’ve lost money every year since I’ve been here, but the fans and racers are more important to me,” Stiltner said. “If you are in the race track business to make money, you are in the wrong place.”

Stiltner was in an upbeat mood for the March 25 NASCAR Weekly Racing Series season opener at Kingsport.

“It’s wonderful to be back for another year of racing here,” Stiltner said. “Everything has been cleaned up and painted. We have new bathrooms and various other improvements. The field of cars is very competitive and things will get better each week.”

The big news entering the season involved the decisions to create a combined Late Model Sportsman class and to use Georgia-based Cobra Racing Tires as the official tire supplier.

Short tracks across the country have dealt with tire shortages in recent years.

Kingsport track officials, including general manager Vern Deel, conducted extensive testing with the Cobras on the rough Kingsport surface.

“Some people were a little scared about the change of tires at first, but we tested them for hundreds of laps and everything held up well,” Stiltner said.

As more tracks face financial peril, Stiltner sees a need for the short track racing community to unify.

“Yes, we have to help each other,” Stiltner said. “All these little tracks are struggling as people want the property to build shopping centers.

“And I wish the new owners at the Pine (Lonesome Pine Motorsports) good luck. That’s a wonderful track with great facilities, but everybody is struggling in coal country and it’s hard to get enough support.”

Like many racing insiders, Stiltner sees unlimited potential with the new leadership for the CARS Tour. Former NASCAR greats Jeff Burton and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. are among the star-studded cast of owners.

“When those guys came in, I knew it was going to be a big hit for racers who want to move up the ranks,” Stiltner said. “I owned the UARA touring series for several years with a partner, but the CARS Tour will have bigger purses and a different set-up. Will we will get the series down here for a race in future years.”

What is the buzz word for the 2023 season at Kingsport?

“Have fun,” Stiltner said.

PIT STOPS: Veteran dirt Late Model competitor Dale McDowell (Chickamauga, Georgia) led every lap en route to winning the record $100,000 payday in Saturday’s XR Series Spring Thaw 100 at Volunteer Speedway.

Hudson O’Neal (Martinsville, Indiana) captured the pole, but the 56-year-old McDowell deftly used the low side of the high-banked track to control the action before an overflow crowd. McDowell won the $50,000 in the 2022 Bristol Dirt Nationals and posted a Super Late Model victory in 2000 when BMS officials first covered their concrete track with dirt.

Mike Marlar (Winfield, Tenn.) finished second Saturday, with O’Neal in third and Kyle Bronson (Brandon, Florida) in fourth. A total of 59 drivers attempted to qualify for the 24-car feature, with Jensen Ford (Johnson City) among the non-qualifiers…

Abingdon’s Josh Gobble and Kyle Barnes split Saturday’s two Sportsman races at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park. Other winners included Tristen Barnes (Super Street), Abingdon’s Kevin Canter (Mod 4), Alan Rich (Street Stock) and Kingsport’s John Ketron in Pure 4…There will be action in the Super Street, Modified, Pro Mini, UCAR and KCAR classes this Saturday night at Wythe Raceway…Kingsport’s Keith Helton will look to continue his success for the Abingdon-based Chase Dixon Racing Late Model Sportsman team in Friday’s regular program at Kingsport Speedway…Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Speedway generated the first increase in television ratings all season. The return of five-time defending NASCAR most popular driver Chase Elliott likely played a key role…In response to many questions, my unofficial crowd estimate for the recent Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway was 37,000.