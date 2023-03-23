Ricky Stenhouse Jr. knows the secret to speed at Bristol Motor Speedway.

This weekend, the driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet hopes to find the path to Victory Lane in the Food City Dirt Race.

“We’ve raced up front a lot and been so close to a win at Bristol, but we haven’t been able to get it done at the end,” said Stenhouse in a recent Zoom interview.

In 20 career Cup starts at BMS, Stenhouse has recorded three runner-up finishes. That resume includes the first Bristol Dirt Race in 2021 won by Joey Logano.

“Now that Daytona is off the win-list, Bristol is definitely the next one,” Stenhouse said. “I would take a win in the dirt race or the night race at Bristol.”

Stenhouse has already made national headlines this season, and he did it by beating the odds.

By capturing the season-opening Daytona 500, Stenhouse became the first driver from a single-car team to triumph in NASCAR’s signature event since Trevor Bayne accomplished the feat with the Wood Brothers in 2011.

“Nothing compares to winning the Daytona 500 and all the media that comes after it,” Stenhouse said. “It’s been a lot of work since that race, but it’s also been a lot of fun.

“The Victory Lane for that Daytona is unlike any other track. You appreciate it, you understand it and you want to get back there.”

The immediate focus for Stenhouse and his crew chief Mike Kelley is solving the ever-changing dirt equation at Bristol.

“I enjoy the regular version of Bristol with the concrete more than any other race track, but Bristol dirt is fun too,” Stenhouse said.

According to Stenhouse, the challenge on the Bristol dirt is common in the dirt world. Basically, it’s hard to predict what will happen with the surface and racing groove.

“Bristol is unique,” Stenhouse said. “In the first dirt race here, the track was pretty technical with holes and dust. Last year was quite a bit different.”

Stenhouse finished in the No. 29 spot on the BMS dirt last spring. Due to a pair of delays, that event lasted nearly four hours.

“I felt like the drivers were comfortable and pretty aggressive throughout the field last year,” Stenhouse said. “Obviously, the rain kind of threw us for a loop from what we were expecting. But I think the guys have dialed things for this year.”

With his extensive background driving sprint cars, Stenhouse has an edge on most of the Cup regulars in terms of instincts on dirt surfaces.

“I would like to think that gives me a little advantage, but these cars are totally different from the sprint cars I grew up racing,” Stenhouse said.

“On a dirt track, you are always looking for changes in the dirt and how the cushion (groove) is forming. The track had a pretty big cushion last year.”

According to Stenhouse, a dirt background can only help so much at Bristol.

“We race with the 36 best drivers in the country,” Stenhouse said. “They are all good in different disciplines of racing and perform well in different scenarios.

“This is more of a short-track race with less grip than in a sprint car race. You have to adapt to the different conditions. Bristol is by far my favorite track. Hopefully, we can get it done this year.”