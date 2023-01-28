Tags
Randy Smith was the mastermind behind the cross country course at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Virginia, designing the challenging three-mile…
ABINGDON, Va. — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of two men who walked away from the Southwest Regiona…
The sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nominations. Nominations included acting nods for star Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a comeback performance decades after he starred in “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” A year after a streaming service won Hollywood’s top honor for the first time, big-screen spectacles dominated Tuesday’s nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with the “Avatar” and “Top Gun” sequels getting best picture nods. Collectively, the best picture nominees have earned more than $1.5 billion domestically so far, which is a record. The Oscars will be presented March 12 in Los Angeles.
Just like the McRib, straws might be a thing of the past at McDonald's.
CHILHOWIE, Va. — Police in Smyth County, Virginia, are investigating a Saturday night double fatality.
Brody Jones had been spending many hours in the Margaret H. St. John swimming pool at Virginia High rehabilitating the fibula in his right leg that was broken in a VHSL Region 2D playoff football game against the Lee High Generals on Nov. 12.
The Union Bears were saved by Gracy on Tuesday.
A busy day of local sports included high school wrestling, another solid performance by Mac McClung in G League action and college basketball and volleyball involving King, Emory & Henry, UVa-Wise, ETSU and Southwest Virginia Community College.
It had been almost three years since the Tigers had lost to a Class 1 team, that coming in the Region 1D finals to Patrick Henry on February 29, 2020.
Graham High School’s boys basketball team might have been short-handed on Wednesday night, but the George Wythe Maroons were fully loaded.
