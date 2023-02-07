Just one year into his tenure at Miami, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal will have to hire his second defensive coordinator.

Cristobal’s first defensive coordinator, Kevin Steele, is leaving Coral Gables to become the new defensive coordinator at Alabama.

Steele, who has been a college coach since 1980, has an extensive history working with Alabama coach Nick Saban. Steele was Saban’s first defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2007, and he was the “defensive head coach” in 2008. He left the Crimson Tide to become Clemson’s defensive coordinator but returned in 2013 as the team’s director of player personnel. In 2014, he coached Alabama’s linebackers, helping the team reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Under Steele in 2022, the Hurricanes finished 67th in the nation with an average of 26.8 points surrendered per game. They were 65th nationally with 375.2 yards given up per game.

Miami has several internal options who could be promoted to replace Steele.

Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Charlie Strong was defensive coordinator at South Carolina and Florida, winning a pair of national titles with the Gators in 2006 and 2008. Defensive line coach Joe Salave’a is also an associate head coach and was a co-defensive coordinator under Cristobal at Oregon.

Defensive ends coach Rod Wright spent one season as a co-defensive coordinator at UTSA before coming to Miami, and secondary coach Jahmile Addae is considered an up-and-coming coach and an ace recruiter.

Steele’s departure opens the third vacancy on Cristobal’s staff entering his second season at Miami. The Hurricanes are currently searching for an offensive coordinator to replace Josh Gattis, who was fired after one season in Miami, as well as a quarterbacks coach after Frank Ponce departed to become Appalachian State’s offensive coordinator. The Hurricanes also need a wide receivers coach as Gattis coached the position last season.