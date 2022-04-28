 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

📱 Staying connected with us is easier than ever!

  • 0
📱 Staying connected with us is easier than ever!

Another way to make sure you never miss the latest from us is to connect with us on Facebook to see our latest articles, photos, videos, and more in your news feed. 

Here’s how to make sure you see our posts first in your feed:

  • Visit our Facebook page 
  • Click on “Following” at the top of our page. If you’re on a mobile device you may need to click “...” first.
  • Select “See First”

You can also choose to get notifications when we post to Facebook through the same directions listed above and selecting “On” if you’re on a desktop or by switching the toggle to the right of “Get Notifications” on a mobile device.

People are also reading…

Want to follow us on other social media sites? Check out what we’re active on by clicking the Menu button next time you’re on our website.

As always, thank you for being a subscriber!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justin Hamilton has the itch to coach again

Justin Hamilton has the itch to coach again

“If I wanted to make myself feel good, I could probably list a lot of reasons that didn’t help our cause in my time at Virginia Tech,” said Hamilton. “But ultimately, the way I choose to look at it is we didn’t get our players to perform well enough. We didn’t recruit well enough. We didn’t win enough games.”

Prep Roundup for April 22

Prep Roundup for April 22

The John Battle Trojans were victorious in baseball, softball and girls soccer to headline another busy night on the sports scene

Prep Roundup for April 25

Prep Roundup for April 25

Tristan Counts (Twin Springs), Dylan Bartley (Sullivan East), Rylee Fields (Tennessee High), Gage Treadway (Elizabethton), Eli McCoy (Eastside) among Thursday's standout. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts