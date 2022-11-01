Stauffer sets fast pace as Rebels volley past Grundy

EMORY, Va. – Patrick Henry volleyball player Lauren Stauffer acquired a unique skill as a freshman. She’s been developing it the past three years.

In Tuesday’s Region 1D quarterfinal match against the Grundy Golden Wave, the 5-foot 8 Stauffer was dominant as the Rebels rolled to 25-14, 25-12, 25-6 decision.

“I originally did a top spin serve, but it wasn’t refined,” Stauffer said. “Then my coach (Pam Newberry) taught me how to jump serve and I’ve been much better.”

PH set the tone in the opening set. As the Grundy defense scrambled against the powerful and well-placed serves from Stauffer, the Rebels took leads of 4-0 and 19-10.

“That was the goal. We wanted to come out playing well,” Stauffer said.

Stauffer offered some insight into her advanced approach at the service line.

“Coach Newberry gives me a number from 1-6 and that corresponds to a place on the court,” Stauffer said. “Hopefully, my aim is fair and good.”

The other deadly weapon for PH was senior middle hitter Avery Maiden. A four-year starter with Stauffer, the 5-11 Maiden collected double figure kills while working angles and going cross-court on shots.

After three years of operating as an outside hitter, Maiden moved to the middle halfway through this season.

“Avery has such control and knowledge about the game,” Newberry said. “Unless the defense puts up two blocks, Avery can see it and go around.”

Setter Baleigh Belcher is the other only senior on the PH roster. The Rebels graduated six from last year’s team that advanced to the VHSL Class 1 quarterfinals before falling to traditional power Auburn. It was third straight playoff loss to Auburn.

“People probably thought that we would be down as not as balanced this year, but I think we’ve shocked everybody,” Newberry said.

Grundy (14-9) featured five senior regulars, including multi-sport star Jessi Looney. The Golden Wave trailed just 12-10 in the first set, but had no answer the fast pace of the Rebels.

“ We don’t see that type of speed in the regular season, and we couldn’t get our blocks out there quick enough,’’ Grundy coach Vickie McComas said. “I was pleased with season overall. This has been a really good group with talent.”

Leaders for Grundy Tuesday included senior Madie Owens (eight digs, five assists), senior Kaylee Compton (four digs) and the 5-9 Looney, who supplied 12 digs and three kills.

“Jessi is a phenomenal athlete and she’s probably the best volleyball player to come through Grundy in my opinion,” McComas said. “We just could not get her the ball tonight.”

The Golden Wave also had problems stopping the deceptive serves of Stauffer, Maiden and company.

“We really started working on the jump serve the past couple years, especially with our juniors and seniors,” Newberry said. “The jump serve is part of the offense, and it’s not used like it should be. All of our players can do it, but some still have a hard standing serve.”

Stauffer, who was also effective at the net Tuesday with power and tips, forms a potent tandem with the smooth Maiden.

“Avery has been one of my biggest motivators since we were freshmen,” Stauffer said. “Now, we want to finish strong as seniors.”