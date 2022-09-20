Stauffer directs Patrick Henry past Indians

Lauren Stauffer stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 17 kills, 14 digs and four blocks as the Patrick Henry Rebels continued to rule the Hogoheegee District with a 25-21, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17 volleyball victory over Rural Retreat on Tuesday night.

Avery Maiden (14 kills, five digs) and Sydney Taylor (38 assists, 10 digs) powered PH to the road win.

Virginia High 3, Tazewell 0

Sophomore Charli Carpenter dished out 22 assists as Virginia High crafted a 25-15, 25-10, 25-10 Southwest District victory.

Aidan James (21 digs), Ellie Cobb (10 kills) and Amelia McKenzie (seven kills) were the other best performers for the Bearcats.

Chilhowie 3, Holston 0

Hannah Goodwin tallied 21 service points, 13 kills, nine digs and five aces and Josie Sheets added 22 assists and eight kills to lead Chilhowie to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-9 Hogoheegee District opening game win over the Cavaliers.

Hannah Manns had eight kills, seven digs and two aces for the Warriors (8-5, 1-0). Chloe Adams contributed 15 assists, 11 digs and seven kills.

West Ridge 3, Science Hill 0

Ryliee Haynie hammered down 10 kills as West Ridge impressively rolled to a 25-22, 25-9, 25-23 Big Five Conference road win over the Science Hill Hilltoppers.

Faith Wilson’s 28 assists and Kari Wilson’s 15 digs were also vital to the victory.

Wise County Central 3, Lee High 0

Sophomore Emmah McAmis mashed down 19 kills as the Wise County Central Warriors walloped Mountain 7 District foe Lee High 25-17, 25-15, 25-17.

Abbie Jordan (six kills), Sophie Fleming (14 digs) and Emilee Mullins (28 assists) were the other stat leaders for Central.

Mount View (W.Va.) 3, Twin Valley 2

Mount View outlasted the Twin Valley Panthers for a 25-18, 23-25, 16-25, 25-17, 18-16 triumph.

Ashleigh Davis had 10 assists, nine digs and five aces for TV, while Chey Davis (seven aces), Haylee Moore (14 kills) and Rayne Hawthorne (14 kills, seven aces) also played well in the loss.

Rye Cove 3, Castlewood 0

Madeline Love (10 kills), Emma Gibson (six kills), Gracie Turner (four kills) and Allison Vincent (four kills) led the way at the net for the Rye Cove Eagles in their 25-12, 25-12, 25-18 Cumberland District road win over the Castlewood Blue Devils.

Naquila Harless’ 14 digs contributed to the victory as well.

Marion 3, Carroll County 0

Another night, another sterling performance by Marion’s Ella Moss.

She had 13 kills, 14 service points and eight digs as the Scarlet Hurricanes collected a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 triumph over the Carroll County Cavaliers.

Brooke Langston’s seven kills, Sophia Keheley’s five kills and Aubree Whitt’s 14 assists were also important as the ‘Canes avenged an earlier loss to the team from Hillsville.

Honaker 3, Grundy 1

Kadence Keen provided some keen play at the net with seven kills for the Honaker Tigers as they seized control of the Black Diamond District standings with a 25-12, 20-25, 26-24, 25-15 win over Grundy.

Kalli Miller’s 15 digs and Valeigh Stevens’ 11 assists played a key role. Stevens (17 service points), Emma Ray (17 service points), Kate Jessee (15 service points) and Alexis Maxfield (15 service points) got it done at the service line.

A 21-dig, 15-kill, 14-service point performance from Jessi Looney led the way for Grundy.

Lebanon 3, Northwood 0

Jules Stanley had eight kills and Averi Russell dished out 18 assists in Lebanon’s 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 Hogoheegee District victory.

Rylee Buchanan (eight digs), Bailey Collins (six digs), Stanley (five digs) and Varney (five digs) led the defensive effort for Lebanon.

Sydney Carter, Maddie Lowe, Michela Snodgrass and Carlee Frye paced Northwood.

Council 3, Hurley 0

Ella Rasnake had five digs, four aces and three kills as the Council Cobras collected a 25-16, 25-16, 25-8 Black Diamond District win over the Rebels of Hurley.

Isabelle Stevens (seven aces), Olivia Street (17 service points, six aces) and Izabella Ratliff (10 service points, seven aces, six kills) were clutch for the Cobras too.

J.I. Burton 3, Eastside 2

The Raiders outlasted Eastside for the win, prevailing 15-12 in the final set.

Union 3, Abingdon 1

Brooke Bailey had 43 assists and 10 digs and Jordan Shuler added 20 digs and 13 kills to lead Union to a 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 25-12 Mountain 7 District road victory over the Falcons.

Isabella Blagg added 19 digs and Gracie Gibson had 32 digs for the Bears.

Abingdon was led by Riley Cvetkovski (25 digs), Ella Kiser (24 digs, 13 assists, nine kills), Gracie Statzer (19 kills, six assists, five blocks), Katy Creasy (13 assists) and Muriel Dillow (14 digs).

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 9, Unicoi County 0

Sophomore Aryana Patterson scored a goal and also doled out three assists as the Tennessee High Vikings improved to 8-1-1.

Freshman Sydney Clark added three goals for THS, while Riley Miller, Reese Marshall, Paige Helms, Sydney Cunningham and Lana Lavinder also found the back of the net.

Bridget Flaherty was in goal for the shutout for the Vikings, who host Jefferson County on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Sullivan East 4, Volunteer 0

The Patriots went on the road to pick up the shutout win at Volunteer.

LATE MONDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Graham 3, George Wythe 2

Jasmine Faulkner had 17 service points and 10 kills and Haley Faulkner tallied 21 assists and 14 service points in the Maroons’ 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 20-25, 15-13 marathon loss to Graham.

Maggie Minton had 16 service points and Sydney Leonard and Makenna Gilman had six kills each in the loss for the Maroons (4-13).