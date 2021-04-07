Staubus: Ruling means opioid victims will see pharmaceutical maker “face justice”

Sullivan County Chancery Court Judge E.G. Moody granted a default judgment Thursday against the last major corporate defendant in a lawsuit seeking to make pharmaceutical companies pay for fueling the region’s opioid crisis, according to a Wednesday statement released by the district attorney generals for Tennessee’s first, second and third judicial districts.
The announcement essentially means that the judge has ruled in favor of the plaintiffs: a Sullivan County baby born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and government entities.
Now, the main thing left for the court to determine is how much the defendant--a pharmaceutical maker called Endo--owes those plaintiffs in damages for its role in the opioid crisis.
“For years we have worked to hold major opioid producers and distributors accountable for the long-term damage they have caused in our Tennessee communities,” Barry Staubus, district attorney general for Tennessee’s Second Judicial District, said in the statement.
“We understood from the start that seeking justice for those babies who were born drug dependent and the rural areas that these companies victimized would constitute a fight on the level of David versus Goliath,” Staubus added. “All those harmed by this epidemic will now see Goliath face justice.”
According to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute, a default judgment is a ruling a court or judge can issue in response to bad behavior from one party in a suit. It’s pretty much a binding judgment in favor of the other party.
J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, the firm representing Baby Doe and participating cities and counties, said the court’s ruling was a justified response to Endo’s repeated violations and attempts to “delay, derail and subvert justice.”
“The Court laid out [Endo’s] deceptive and predatory actions for the public to see,” Stranch said in the statement. “This includes a dozen false statements made by Endo and their attorneys and what the court describes as a ‘coordinated strategy to interfere with the administration of justice.’”
The statement said that there will be a hearing tomorrow in the Sullivan County Circuit Court to iron out further details in the damage case.