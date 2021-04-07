Staubus: Ruling means opioid victims will see pharmaceutical maker “face justice”

Sullivan County Chancery Court Judge E.G. Moody granted a default judgment Thursday against the last major corporate defendant in a lawsuit seeking to make pharmaceutical companies pay for fueling the region’s opioid crisis, according to a Wednesday statement released by the district attorney generals for Tennessee’s first, second and third judicial districts.

The announcement essentially means that the judge has ruled in favor of the plaintiffs: a Sullivan County baby born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and government entities.

Now, the main thing left for the court to determine is how much the defendant--a pharmaceutical maker called Endo--owes those plaintiffs in damages for its role in the opioid crisis.

“For years we have worked to hold major opioid producers and distributors accountable for the long-term damage they have caused in our Tennessee communities,” Barry Staubus, district attorney general for Tennessee’s Second Judicial District, said in the statement.