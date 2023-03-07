His peerless point guard was hobbled by an ankle that was black and blue and other shades of pain.

He was coaching against an archrival that had beaten his squad by 10 points nine days earlier in the regional finals.

His team trailed by one point with 20 seconds remaining.

Yet, in a point that has been proven time and time again each March: Don’t bet against a girls basketball squad helmed by Robin Dotson.

The veteran coach of the 717 career victories and seven state championships guided the Wise County Central Warriors to a 51-50 win over the Gate City Blue Devils in a state semifinal classic on Monday night at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

Sophomore Emmah McAmis scored 18 points and made clutch plays down the stretch all while playing on that bum ankle as Central, the defending VHSL Class 2 state champs, booked yet another trip to Richmond to play for the state title.

“I'm incredibly proud of this team for getting to this point again,” Dotson said.

This is the eighth time since 2013 that Central’s girls program has made the state finals and the Warriors are 6-1 in the previous title games. There’s a reason that Dotson is known as Mr. March and some have referred to Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center as Robin’s Nest.

For Dotson, the finals are a familiar destination.

He coached J.J. Kelly’s girls to three championship games as well, winning it all in 2002.

Dotson was the point guard for J.J. Kelly’s boys hoops team that finished as state runner-up in 1977.

George Wythe boys basketball coach Tony Dunford and Eastside girls hoops boss Terri Anne Hill Funk are also relishing the trip to the state finals.

Both spent nearly a decade away from being head coaches at the high school level.

Dunford was the head coach at Brookville in Lynchburg (1998-2000) and Christiansburg (2002-2006) before a decade-long stint as an assistant coach at NCAA Division III Roanoke College from 2006-2016.

He landed at George Wythe as an assistant coach on the staff of Pat Burns and took over calling the shots for the Maroons prior to the 2019-20 season.

“It's difficult for an old guy like myself to advance at the college level because your entry level coaching positions require you moving all over the country and the pay is minimal,” Dunford said. “Staying close to home and coaching at a high-level, high school program was a great opportunity. … Every job I've had has been a great learning experience. I love each and every player I've ever coached. From each coaching experience, I've learned valuable lessons and as a coach you simply strive to be better every day. At the end of the day, it's all about relationships and hopefully making a difference in the life of some kids.”

Funk was the first coach in the history of Eastside’s girls basketball program during the 2011-12 school year, but took some time off before beginning her second tour of duty as the leader of the Spartans in August.

>>> George Wythe’s boys, Eastside’s girls and Wise County Central’s girls all finished as regional runner-up, but will be playing for state titles. Northside (Class 3 boys), Brentsville District (Class 3 girls) and Manchester (Class 6 girls) are the other second-place finishers in their respective regions to reach the finals.

>>> The western end of the state continues to play some of the best girls basketball in the Commonwealth.

Eastside (Class 1), Wise County Central (Class 2), Carroll County (Class 3) and Pulaski County (Class 4) are in the state finals.

Carroll County goes for its second consecutive championship when it faces Brentsville District on Friday at 12:30 p.m., while Pulaski County faces the Hampton Crabbers on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The following is a brief look at each of the state title games in the state capital involving local teams:

BOYS

Class 1

George Wythe (26-3) vs. Lancaster (28-0), Thursday, 2:30 p.m.: Lancaster and John Marshall (Class 2) are the only two undefeated VHSL boys basketball teams still standing.

GIRLS

Class 1

Eastside (24-5) vs. Rappahannock County (21-7), Thursday, 12:30 p.m.: This marks the first state finals appearance for the girls basketball programs at both schools.

Class 2

Wise County Central (25-6) vs. Clarke County (24-5): Saturday, 4:30 p.m.: Clarke County is in the finals for the first time since beating Floyd County for the 2007 Group A title.