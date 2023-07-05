BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol State Liners lost to the Bluefield Ridge Runners in an Independence Day matinee at DeVault Stadium for the second straight year, but the circumstances were much different this time around.

Bristol managed just six hits in an 8-0 holiday loss to Bluefield in 2022, falling to 10-20 en route to what was a 14-win campaign.

The State Liners suffered a 5-3 setback on Tuesday as the Ridge Runners scored thrice in the top of the ninth inning to rally.

“I have a lot of respect for Bristol’s team,” said Bluefield outfielder Joey Brenczewski. “We’ve had some close games with them.”

Bristol (13-12) is currently in third place in the Appalachian League’s West Division, 4 ½ games back of leader Johnson City. Just one more victory and the State Liners will equal their entire win total of a season ago.

How much better is this year’s squad?

Eric Erato, Bristol’s team MVP last season and back for his second tour of duty with the State Liners, took a diplomatic approach when that topic was broached.

“I really don’t want to answer that question,” Erato said. “It’s a different group of guys, different coaching staff, different atmosphere, but it’s been a lot of fun in the week and a half I’ve been back here. I’m enjoying my time here, getting my work in and being around guys with the same goals I have.”

The proof in the major improvement is in the statistics as Bristol’s team batting average is .279, trailing only Johnson City’s mark of .285 among the 10 Appy League squads.

Dalton Bargo is one of the top prospects the State Liners have had since the Appalachian League transitioned to a collegiate wood-bat league three years ago and he has a slash line of .378/.447/.451 after completing a fine freshman season at the University of Missouri in the spring.

Jordan Austin (Indiana State) has been consistently good and the leadoff man’s stat line includes a .338 batting average, nine stolen bases and 10 RBIs. Trey Oblas (Grayson College) has a team-high three home runs to go along with a .319 batting average.

Brandon Decker (Oakland University of Michigan) has been the ace of the pitching staff with a 1-0 record, three saves and 3.66 ERA. Pittsburgh’s Holden Phelps (2-0, 3.38 ERA) and Pittsburg State’s Harold Baez (1-1, 3.52 ERA) have pitched very well as of late.

Bristol has 23 games remaining on its schedule and unlike last season, those will be some meaningful contests instead of a team just playing out the string.

“We’re still learning,” said first-year State Liners skipper Bill Kinneberg. “I really like this team’s work ethic, their will to win and their want-to. We’ll settle in and probably start playing a little bit more to win than just playing guys and see what we can do to win a few more games.”

NOTES: Kinneberg turned 66-years-old on Tuesday. … Bristol went 1-3 this season against Bluefield. … Miami, Florida, native Andy Hernandez (Bethune-Cookman) will soon join the State Liners roster. He is a right-handed pitcher. … Derek Cease (Penn State) has seen his time in Bristol come to an end. He hit .364 in 11 games for the State Liners. … Four guys who suited up for the 2021 Bristol State Liners are currently playing professionally: infielder Noah Mendlinger is with the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals), Paul Gervase is pitching for the Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A farm team of the New York Mets), Taylor “T.J.” Jackson is an outfielder for the Chicago Dogs of the independent American Association and Matt Golda is an infielder for the Grand Junction Jackalopes of the independent Pioneer League. … The Pulaski River Turtles are a league-worst 4-18 and have lost seven in a row. … Bristol plays at Princeton (11-14) on Thursday and Friday.