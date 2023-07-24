BRISTOL, Tenn. — A majority of appeals were approved for students in two local school systems dealing with the controversial third-grade reading proficiency scores.

Between May and June of 2023, the parents of 9,054 third-grade students from across Tennessee presented over 10,500 retention appeals to the Tennessee Department of Education, according to the state.

Of that total, 20 were presented by parents of the Bristol, Tennessee City school system.

Rachel Walk, Bristol, Tennessee Schools supervisor of elementary school education, said nearly all were approved. "All of them are approved except one.

We had one that was denied," Walk said Thursday.

In an email, Sullivan County Schools superintendent Chuck Carter highlighted that parents of the Sullivan County, Tennessee, School system presented 25 appeals to the TDOE. "Twenty were approved, three were denied, but were able to attend summer camp and were promoted to 4th grade. Two appeals were deemed "not eligible" and attended summer school," Carter said.

In 2021 the Tennessee Legislature passed the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, which changed the structure and the requirements for third-grade students who did not score proficient on the English Language Arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) exam.

The law states that only parents are allowed to present a retention appeal to TDOE.

In order to be eligible to appeal, a student has to score above the 40th percentile on their AIMSWeb universal screener.

Third graders who did not score above the minimum requirements were at risk of being held back a year instead of advancing to fourth grade. Carter clarified that TCAP is not an evaluation of whether a student can read.

"The test is more of an evaluation of the progress of a student from one grade level to the next," Carter said.

Walk explained that the students whose appeal was accepted did not have to participate in summer school or have tutoring during the school year.

"We actually had some families who got the appeal, but their children still attended summer school," Walk said. 'I think they had a good time."

Carter highlighted that the data that the TDOE provided on July 19 will help Sullivan County schools, as well as other school systems in the state, to understand their students' progress better year after year.

"We will always take data that is provided and try to learn and grow for the betterment of our students," Carter said. "It is our goal to assure our students are making appropriate progress each year."