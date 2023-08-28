The football teams at John Battle, Chilhowie and Twin Valley celebrated long-awaited victories on Friday night, while Tennessee High, Graham and Union maintained the status quo.

Those developments highlighted last week’s jam-packed pigskin schedule in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

John Battle stunned Abingdon, 26-21, as Brayden Emerson rushed for two touchdowns and Braxton Emerson threw touchdown passes to Gavin Chappell and Broadie Bailey.

“We’ve been talking about this night since the beginning of the summer and we worked our butts off to make it happen,” Emerson said.

It was the Trojans’ first win over Abingdon since 2013 and head coach Bradley Ricker’s club won a Mountain 7 District contest for the first time since beating Lee High on March 26, 2021, when the VHSL played a truncated spring schedule in wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Battle’s roster features 16 seniors.

“Those seniors deserve this win and I’m really proud of them,” Ricker said. “Two years ago, this group played on the varsity as sophomores and we were very undersized. They paid their dues, and now they have really started something with their work ethic.”

Chilhowie snapped a 14-game skid by collecting a 21-9 win over visiting Marion in Reid Sturgill’s debut as head coach. The Warriors overcame a 9-0 deficit to experience victory for the first time since Oct. 28, 2021.

Asher Chapman threw two touchdown passes to Noah Hill, while Ian Sturgill rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown.

“We had multiple guys step up when their number was called,” Reid Sturgill said. “I thought our leadership was essential in the win.”

Twin Valley triumphed for the first time since Nov. 2021 with a 28-16 win over the Phelps Hornets from Kentucky. The Panthers played only one game last year as the roster size dwindled to unsafe numbers.

The roster now numbers 17 for Twin Valley and the quartet of Jacob “J.J.” Justice, Alex Blankenship, Nathaniel Deel and Brayden White led the way for head coach Tommy Crigger’s squad.

While some interesting storylines emerged, others stayed the same.

Tennessee High resumed its rivalry with Sullivan East for the first time and 13 years and the Vikings beat the bunch from Bluff City once again, this time by a 48-25 margin.

THS has won all 43 meetings on the field with East, even though a 1998 victory by the Vikings was later ruled a forfeit due to the use of an ineligible player for the Vikings.

Josh Bell and Josh Green combined to run for 216 yards, while senior linebacker Carter Keesee’s 96-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second year was the game-changing play.

Keesee was pretty pumped up following the win.

"Little brother, that is all I have got to say," Tennessee High senior linebacker Carter Keesee said. "The streak continues and that is my legacy."

Graham won its 31st straight regular-season game with a 14-9 win over the Bluefield Beavers from West Virginia, while the Union Bears remained unbeaten (15-0) all-time against Mountain 7 District archrival Lee High with a 34-0 thumping in a contest that was called at halftime due to extreme lightning in the area.

The following is a look at some other results from last week. More details of the games mentioned above and below can be found at HeraldCourier.com:

Honaker 52, Lebanon 7: In the sole Thursday night game played in far Southwest Virginia, Honaker hammered its Russell County rival to win the Coal Bowl.

Peyton Musick threw for 211 yards and four touchdowns – two to Parker Bandy and two to Avery Musick. Aidan Lowe added 129 rushing yards and also returned a punt for a score.

Patrick Henry 25, Virginia High 15: Landon Steele’s fumble return for a touchdown with 43.7 seconds left in the third quarter and Grant Buchanan’s 40-yard field goal with 6:52 left put the finishing touches on a win for the Rebels.

PH dominated Virginia High over the game’s final 17 minutes and beat the Bearcats for the first time since 2001.

“We talk about the fact we’re a weight room football team and that’s why we win games in the second half,” said Patrick Henry coach Seth Padgett. “We kind of wore them down a little bit and our guys kept pressing on. I’m just so proud of how we played.”

Holston 41, Eastern Montgomery 8: Colton Hess and Luke Greene each rushed for two touchdowns for the Cavaliers, while Holston’s defense held the Mustangs to 146 yards of total offense.

Sherman (W.Va.) 20, Hurley 12: Canaan Shafer and Kevin Looney accounted for Hurley’s points.

Radford 42, George Wythe 7: GW couldn’t contain Radford quarterback Landen Clark, who rushed for three scores and tossed two TD passes.

West Ridge 26, Daniel Boone 18: The second half belonged to the West Ridge Wolves, who are 2-0.

Carroll County 22, Grundy 16: A late score gave Carroll County the win and spoiled Keegan Bartley’s debut as head coach of the Golden Wave.

Thomas Walker 33, Cumberland Gap 15: TW received four touchdown passes from Darin Gulley.

Twin Springs 47, Northwood 14: Colten Kilgore had himself a night for the Titans.

Fort Chiswell 14, Rural Retreat 12: Rural Retreat held a 317-225 edge in total offense, but had several promising drives stall.

Ridgeview 44, J.I. Burton 0: Ridgeview scored all 44 of its points in the first half as quarterback Ryan O’Quinn led the way.

Gate City 34, Richlands 7: Luke Bledsoe tossed two touchdown passes to Eli McMurray to highlight the road win for the Blue Devils.

North Greene 36, Castlewood 0: Castlewood managed just 105 yards of total offense in losing its 10th straight game.

Wise County Central 14, Eastside 7: The Warriors won a defensive slugfest as Londen Horne scored both touchdowns for the Warriors.

Rye Cove 48, Hancock County 0: Payton Darnell scored on a 57-yard touchdown on Rye Cove’s first play from scrimmage as the Eagles dominated.

Now, for a brief look at this week’s matchups:

FRIDAY

Morristown West (1-1) at Tennessee High (1-1): This is a major game in the Mountain Lakes Conference.

Dobyns-Bennett (1-0-1) at West Ridge (2-0): If the West Ridge Wolves want to be 3-0, they’ll have to be D-B for the first time.

Christiansburg (1-0) at Abingdon (0-1): Christiansburg beat Abingdon twice last season, including in the Region 3D playoffs.

Virginia High (0-1) at John Battle (1-0): Back-to-back rivalry games to open the season for Battle.

Middlesboro, Kentucky (2-0) at Gate City (1-0): Actor Lee Majors (real name: Lee Yeary) played football at Middlesboro and graduated from the school in 1957.

Lebanon (0-1) at Patrick Henry (1-0): Longtime PH assistant coach Tim Burke is a Lebanon graduate.

Graham (1-0) at Galax (0-1): Graham running back Ty’Drez Clements was injured in last week’s win over Bluefield.

Richlands (0-1) at Union (1-0): Union has won the last six matchups in this rivalry.

Wise County Central (1-0) at Marion (0-1): Marion has lost 10 straight games.

Castlewood (0-1) at Honaker (1-0): Castlewood head coach Bubba Edwards and Honaker boss Todd Tiller were high school teammates at Haysi.

Eastside (0-1) at Hurley (0-1): It’s early, but this game is important for the playoff chances of both teams.

Thomas Walker (1-0) at Lee High (0-1): These Lee County schools meet in the regular season for the first time since 2016. The Pioneers and Generals have squared off in VHSL Benefit Games recently.

Rye Cove (1-0) at Northwood (0-1): Northwood faces a second straight opponent from Scott County.

Rural Retreat (0-1) at Eastern Montgomery (0-1): Caleb Roberts played well at quarterback last week for Rural Retreat in loss to Fort Chiswell.

Narrows (1-0) at Holston (1-0): These teams played a thriller last season with Narrows notching a 29-27 win.

Chilhowie (1-0) at J.I. Burton (0-1): Could Chilhowie be 2-0 after losing 14 straight?

Grundy (0-1) at Ridgeview (1-0): Grundy’s rigorous schedule doesn’t get any easier.

Montcalm, West Virginia (0-0) at Twin Valley (1-0): This was the only game Twin Valley played last year before canceling the remainder of its season due to a shrinking roster. Montcalm won that meeting 44-14.

Sullivan East (1-1) at Volunteer (0-2): That was quite the stat line last week for Sullivan East quarterback Drake Fisher in loss to Tennessee High: 40-of-60, 533 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions.

Twin Springs (1-0) at Unaka (0-1): The Titans have won three of the four all-time meetings with the Rangers of Unaka.

SATURDAY

Riverheads (0-1) at Tazewell (0-0): Riverheads has joined the Class 2 ranks after winning seven consecutive VHSL Class 1 state championships.