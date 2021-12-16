Starburst
PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — Hair combed to the left, Gerald Anderson-made guitar in hand, he sang but one verse of Don Williams’ “Tulsa Time” before …
On a date where the month and day add up to Blackjack, Hard Rock International said construction plans are underway for its temporary casino a…
A true albino deer and her albino fawn were shot and killed illegally in Patrick County before daylight on Monday, and now a reward is being for the arrest of whomever is responsible for the act.
Former John Battle coach Rick Tolley died in Marshall's 1970 football team plane crash. Former John Battle coach Stafford Stephenson avoided Evansville's 1977 basketball team plane crash, because he was on a recruiting trip. The Marion native reflects on that dark day,
VHSL CLASS 2 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Graham's Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw draws comparisons to his famous father Ahmad
Every serious sports fan in far Southwest Virginia has heard the name of Ahmad Bradshaw.
A Bristol, Virginia man has pleaded no contest to a cold case murder 43 years after a young woman was fatally shot in Arizona.
PREP FOOTBALL: Riverheads wins sixth straight VHSL Class 1 title, runs winning streak to nation-leading 50 games; Phoebus beats LCA in Class 3
Riverheads ran wild as the Gladiators rushed for 438 yards and rolled to a 45-14 victory over Galax on Saturday for their sixth consecutive VHSL Class 1 state title.
The next time Mason Polier delivers some pad-popping hits on the football field, he’ll be doing so for a team not located in Southwest Virginia.
The former Union High School star announced via his social media accounts on Thursday night that he is transferring from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to Western Carolina University.
Graham High School sophomore running back Ty’Drez Clements was not sure what to except last summer when he made the 33-mile move down US-52 from Mount View High School in Welch, West Virginia, to Graham in Bluefield, Virginia.
Then Clements had his first encounter with 6-foot-7, 330-pound Graham senior lineman Brody Meadows.
BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said Wednesday that a notice of violation from the Virginia Department of Environmenta…