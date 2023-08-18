The Superstar Racing Experience is a neat concept.

For six straight weeks this summer, 12 familiar drivers from the NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA worlds competed on iconic short tracks across the country.

Each two-hour event was televised live on ESPN and billed as Thursday Night Thunder. The production values were first-rate, the crowds were large, and the action was compelling at times.

Now for the rest of the story.

Despite the presence of NASCAR champions such as Tony Stewart and Kyle Busch, the SRX series was basically ignored by the traditional motorsports media.

The July 27 event at Pulaski County Motorsports Park in Radford featured Busch, Brad Keselowski and Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden, yet only one writer actually covered the event in person.

There is also the question of what defines a “Superstar.”

The eight driver lineup that battled for the series championship included 68-year-old Ken Schrader, 59-year-old Bobby Labonte and Hailie Deegan. The biggest claim to fame for Deegan is twice being selected as the most popular driver in the NASCAR Truck Series.

While Deegan performed well against a depleted field at Eldora Speedway, she finished last in the final points standings. Labonte and Schrader, who were rarely competitive, were just ahead of Deegan.

The biggest revelation over the past two years was underachieving IndyCar racer Marco Andretti. With an aggressive and clever approach, Andretti won the championship in 2022 and took second this season behind the consistent Ryan Newman.

Thursday’s SRX season finale at scenic Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri, was enjoyable in several aspects.

While ESPN give viewers a heart-warming taste of the blue-collar short track experience, dirt Late Model champion Jonathan Davenport delivered a lesson on the art of dirt track racing by leading all 90 laps of the main event.

Hopefully, SRX officials will spice up the regular driver lineup next season and include real hometown heroes and Late Model champions from each track on the schedule.

The Superstar Racing Experience is essentially a made-for-TV event, but this show deserves more attention, respect and care.

Pit Stops: Abingdon’s Kevin Canter earned yet another win last Friday at Kingsport Speedway in the Mod 4 division. Jacob York (Asheville) won for the fifth time in Late Model Sportsman and extended his lead in points. Derek Lane (Kingsport) and Alex Miller rounded out the top three. Rob Austin (Castlewood) and Luke Fox (Weaverville, N.C.) split the two Street Stock races, while Josh Collins (Beginner FWD) and Kingsport’s John Ketron (Pure 4) rounded out the list of victors. Following this week’s race, the program shifts to Saturday starts on Sept. 2 and Sept. 9…Jerry Dillow (Bluefield, W.Va.) topped a 17-car field to take another Super Street win in Saturday’s Fan Appreciation Night at Wythe Raceway. Aaron Bowes (Wytheville) was the Pro Mini winner, while Travis Quesenberry (Marion) in UCAR, Jaycob Johnson (Draper) in KCAR, and JR Davis (Rural Retreat) in Modifieds also earned trips to Victory Lane. In the 602 Crate Late Model feature which included a diverse 10-car lineup, Nathan Walker (Hampton, N.C.) earned the win with Marion’s Travis Greer in third…An event for the Super Cup Stock Car Series headlines the program for tonight’s card at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park. Blayne Harrison (Bastian) will try to protect his four-point lead in Late Model over Brad Housewright (Kingsport) in the two 60-lap Late Model races. Lonesome Pine general manager Jeff Roark (Abingdon) plans to compete in the Late Model events…Highlands Motorsports driver Caden Kvapil trails leader Katie Hettinger by just nine points in the CARS Tour Pro Late Model standings entering tonight’s Old North State Nationals at Tri County Motor Speedway in Hudson, North Carolina. Caden’s brother, Carson, has a 24-point edge in the Late Model standings…Hunter Morgan (Kingsport) ranks tenth among 148 drivers in the national Bandolero series standings. Morgan finished fourth in the Outlaws division class in last Saturday’s Bandolero Nationals at Charlotte Motor Speedway.