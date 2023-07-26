For the second year in a row, the Superstar Racing Experience series will make a stop in Virginia.

On Thursday night, the SRX Series will race at Pulaski’s Motor Mile Speedway. The races will air on ESPN’s Thursday Night Thunder.

The SRX Series, a league started in part by NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart and Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham, is in its third year of competition in 2023. Over the first two seasons, the annual 6-race series has featured drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds.

Thursday’s race will have a field of 12 drivers, including four NASCAR Cup Series champions: Stewart, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and Bobby Labonte.

Joining them will be longtime Cup Series drivers Clint Bowyer, Ryan Newman, and Ken Schrader, four time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden, IndyCar drivers Paul Tracy and Marco Andretti, who won the 2022 SRX championship, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Hailie Deegan.

Castroneves said in a Zoom press conference on Wednesday he can’t wait to get back to racing SRX during a break from his IndyCar schedule.

“So many people are asking me… when I’m going to do SRX again and I said, ‘Don’t worry, next week, next week,” Castroneves said. “I’m excited. I’ve been watching the races. Looks like the cars are faster a little bit.”

The 48-year-old is in his third season racing with SRX. Thursday will be his first race with the series this year.

“You are racing against incredible champions,” he said. “It is a challenge for me. I want to keep learning. I want to keep improving, and it’s nothing like IndyCar… You’re at tracks that are the DNA of American racing.

“You’re learning as you’re going, so that’s the reason I’m still doing it. As long as I have a place I would love to keep going.”

SRX is unique from other racing series because all drivers are given a car that they don’t work with a team throughout the week. All the cars are equal, and built to be easily adaptable for drivers in all racing series.

“These cars are not NASCAR cars,” Castroneves said. “They built cars that help open wheel drivers adapt better… That evens the playing field. Nobody knows the car very well. It’s very similar, but it’s not the same.

“These cars are so equal that when you put those guys in, and the gal, literally the steering wheel becomes their tool to outduel the other person,” SRX Series CEO Don Hawk said in Wednesday’s Zoom conference. “The car is designed so the best driver at the moment can seize that opportunity because all the cars are equal.”

Newman won last week’s SRX Series race at Stafford Motor Speedway, in Connecticut. He currently leads the series points standings by 15 points over Andretti. Tracy, Schrader, and Labonte round out the top five in the overall standings.

Newgarden will also be making his 2023 SRX Series debut. The 32-year-old is currently second in the IndyCar Series points with four wins this season, including the Indianapolis 500. He’s won the last two IndyCar races.

“Who’s hotter on an oval right now than Josef Newgarden?” Hawk said.

“I’m super excited to race against him,” Castroneves added of Newgarden. “I’ll show him in an equal car that I can show some muscle.”

Thursday’s race at Motor Mile is the third of six SRX Series races this season. The first two races were both at Stafford. After Motor Mile the series will travel to Michigan’s Berlin Raceway, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway, and Missouri’s Lucas Oil Speedway.

The series raced at South Boston Speedway, in Halifax County, last summer.

Motor Mile is a NASCAR-sanctioned 0.416-mile paved oval track located just outside of Radford, that originally opened in 1952. It hosted four NASCAR Busch Series events between 1989-1992, and currently hosts races throughout the summer as part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

The Southern Virginia oval was one of 42 tracks that offered to host a race in 2023. Hawk said the series chose Motor Mile because not only did it help the series stick to its tradition of travelling the country to weekly short tracks, but, with it’s long straightaways and high corners, it also provided a different look than other flatter tracks already on the schedule.

“At Motor Mile, we go, ‘Oh my goodness, this thing is turned on its side. It’s high-banked,” Hawk said. “It’s one thing we want to stay true to is short tracks and our roots there, but always wanted variety.”

“I do not know the Motor Mile track. Tomorrow will be my first experience,” Castroneves said. “Like I said, I’m up for the challenge.”

Thursday’s race will air on ESPN and the ESPN App beginning at 9 p.m.

The night will feature two 12-minute or 25-lap heat races to determine the starting lineup for the 80-lap main event.