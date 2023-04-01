Abingdon High School endured first-inning frustrations on Thursday.

The Falcons suffered late-inning heartbreak on Saturday.

Dylan Edmonds laid down a walk-off safety squeeze bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Jefferson County Patriots posted a 6-5 baseball win over AHS at Johnson City’s Cardinal Park as part of the Johnny Whited Classic.

Abingdon (3-2) couldn’t hold an early 3-0 lead and then rallied from a 5-3 deficit to tie the game.

It was a much different game than Thursday when Abingdon dropped a 13-5 decision to Science Hill on Thursday as the Falcons allowed 10 runs in the first inning. The result was the same, however, as Abingdon was sent to its second straight setback.

Eli Parks led Abingdon with three hits on Saturday, while Jett Humphreys added two of his own.

In an earlier game at Cardinal Park Saturday, Science Hill earned a wild 22-21, eight-inning win over the Cave Spring Knights from Roanoke, Virginia.