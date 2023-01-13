Spurs set attendance record in loss to Warriors

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced an attendance of 68,323 for their return to the Alamodome, a record for an NBA regular-season game.

The Spurs, celebrating their 50th anniversary season, returned to their former home to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, falling 144-113.

Jordan Poole scored 25 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 22 in the Warriors' win over the Spurs.

Spurs Hall of Famer David Robinson announced the official attendance at the close of the third quarter. Robinson said, “Spurs fans have again set the standard for the league.”

Fans began chanting “Go Spurs Go! Go Spurs Go!” after the announcement.

It shattered the previous record of 62,046 who gathered to watch Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls play the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998.

“Yeah, that’s pretty different,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said of the record crowd. “It’s a situation where you know … are they selling alcohol? I think that people will be pretty fired up. It is just an exciting moment for everybody. It is nostalgic for everybody. To have that many people in one building, to be able to play in front of them, is pretty damn exciting, actually. We hope it is a good game.”

San Antonio now plays its home games at the AT&T Center but returned to the Alamodome as part of the franchise’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Golden State set its season high in points, surpassing its previous high in a 143-141 victory in double-overtime over Atlanta on Jan. 2.

Klay Thompson had 16 points and Stephen Curry added 15. Tre Jones had 21 points for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four straight and seven of eight.

Hawks 113, Pacers 111

INDIANAPOLIS — John Colllns tipped in a missed shot with less than a second left to lift Atlanta past Indiana.

Trae Young scored 26 points and De’Andre Hunter had 25 for the Hawks. Young was 6 of 10 from 3-point range and Hunter 6 of 9. The Hawks made 16 of 31 3-pointers overall. Onyeka Okongwu added 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points for Indiana. The short-handed Pacers who were without three starters.

Knicks 112, Wizards 108

WASHINGTON — Jalen Brunson scored 34 points, including a couple crucial free throws with 13.9 seconds left, and New York held off Washington.

Julius Randle had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who won for the sixth time in seven games. He also provided the game’s biggest highlight with his left-handed dunk in the third quarter over Washington’s Daniel Gafford.

Kyle Kuzma had 40 points for Washington.

Pelicans 116, Wizards 110

DETROIT — Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 of his 33 points in the first quarter and New Orleans beat Detroit.

New Orleans’ CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III each had 19 points and Naji Marshall added 17. The Pelicans played without a trio of injured players: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones.

Detroit was short-handed, too, missing Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III and Cade Cunningham.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14 of his 22 points in the first quarter and made a jumper with 3:17 left to pull the Pistons within three points.