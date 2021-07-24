YOUTH TOURNEYS: Washington County falls in Virginia Junior League

The Big Stone Gap roster includes seven 13-year-olds, with seven players in the Union High school system and three from Lee High.

“About all these kids are involved in travel ball together,” Mullins said.

Mullins, 30, played baseball and football at Twin Springs and planned to compete in baseball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise before suffering a serious knee injury.

Washington County will face Richmond County today at noon at the Fairgrounds field, while Big Stone Gap takes on DTQ in another noon start at Castlewood High School.

The lineup for Washington County includes one 12-year-old along with just four players aged 14. Four WC players were part of the John Battle junior varsity baseball squad this past season.

Hall played baseball at John Battle for former coach David Lambert. He graduated in 2005 and has two sons on the junior league squad.

Following a lengthy post-game chat late Saturday, Hall pointed to the big picture.

“We just ran into a really good ballclub. Those guys were ready to hit no matter what we threw them,” Hall said. “We’d like to make an impact in this tournament and get our guys to understand what this level of competition is about.”