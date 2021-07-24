YOUTH TOURNEYS: Washington County falls in Virginia Junior League

CASTLEWOOD, Va. – The boys from District 1 champion Washington County made an immediate statement in the Virginia Junior League baseball tournament.
On Friday morning, Washington County opened the 12-team event with a 23-12 decision over District 13 champion Big Stone Gap.
On Saturday, WC crafted a 5-1 lead through four innings against District 9 titlist DTQ (Dumfries-Triangle-Quantico) at Castlewood High School.
“The boys were really playing ball. Then, they just lost their head in the fifth inning,” WC manager Anthony Hall said.
After being checked by the off-speed pitches of clever WC left-lander Trevor Swick, the DTQ hitters adjusted their approaches at the plate to the tune of seven runs in the top of the fifth en route to a 13-6 win.
“Trevor did a great job. I think they just finally caught up to him,” Hall said.
Washington County entered the event with high expectations. Basically, the same cast of players advanced to the 9-10 state tournament in Coeburn, and then followed that up with a berth in the 10-11 state event. Junior League is for ages 13-14.
“It’s been a while since Washington County has had a team in the Junior or Senior League state tournament,’” Hall said.
The County crew answered the challenge in a big way in the victory over Big Stone Gap
“About everybody on our team came out hitting, and were able to take advantages of our opportunities,” Hall said.
Kalleb Hall continued his torrid offensive pace Saturday with four hits, while Jackson Musick, Carter Helton and Noah Hill were also effective.
At the same time as the Washington County game late Saturday afternoon, Big Stone Gap earned an 18-13 decision over Richmond County across town at the Russell County Fairgrounds field. Big Stone Gap was led by Jimmy Brock (4 hits, 6 RBIs), Sammy Whitman (3 hits, 4 RBIs) and Carter Worley with three hits.
Big Stone Gap manager Matt Mullins said Friday’s setback was a good case of good news and bad news.
“We had 10-6 edge in hits, but we made seven errors and walked over 20 batters with 10 of those of walks bringing in runs,” Mullins said.
Whitman collected three hits Friday, while Preston McCray, Virgil Hobbs and Aidan Lane added two hits apiece.
Like Washington County, Big Stone Gap is hoping to make new inroads in the junior division.
“To my knowledge this is the first time that a team from Union has been in a state junior tournament, at least for a long while,” said Mullins, a former Senior League baseball coach at Twin Springs and first-year baseball assistant at Union High School.
The Big Stone Gap roster includes seven 13-year-olds, with seven players in the Union High school system and three from Lee High.
“About all these kids are involved in travel ball together,” Mullins said.
Mullins, 30, played baseball and football at Twin Springs and planned to compete in baseball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise before suffering a serious knee injury.
Washington County will face Richmond County today at noon at the Fairgrounds field, while Big Stone Gap takes on DTQ in another noon start at Castlewood High School.
The lineup for Washington County includes one 12-year-old along with just four players aged 14. Four WC players were part of the John Battle junior varsity baseball squad this past season.
Hall played baseball at John Battle for former coach David Lambert. He graduated in 2005 and has two sons on the junior league squad.
Following a lengthy post-game chat late Saturday, Hall pointed to the big picture.
“We just ran into a really good ballclub. Those guys were ready to hit no matter what we threw them,” Hall said. “We’d like to make an impact in this tournament and get our guys to understand what this level of competition is about.”
In Saturday’s Majors state baseball tournament at Vienna Saturday night, District 1 champion Abingdon (1-1) lost 12-1 to Fairfax-based SYA East. Amos Dewey and Noah Whitler hit doubles for Abingdon, which scored its lone run in the first inning. Abingdon plays Richlands today at 6 p.m. in the final game of pool play.
In other games involving local teams, District 11 champion Richlands fell to 0-2 with a 3-1 loss to Lynchburg and District 13 representative Ridgeview dropped a 7-6 decision to Virginia Beach. Ridgeview posted a 10-0 victory over Bennett’s Creek on Friday.
Abingdon will play Richlands today at 6 p.m., while Ridgeview takes on Warwick (2-0) from District 7 at noon.
